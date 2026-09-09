‘Bigg Boss 20’: Amid feud, Mary Kom tells Rhiti Tiwari ‘whole world knows me, I don’t know you’

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 20’, six-time world champion boxer Mary Kom will be seen engaging in a war of words with Rhiti Tiwari in the kitchen over doing dishes and making tea.

A promo shared by the channel on Instagram showed Mary asking contestant ScoutOP about who else has been asked to do the dishes alongside him. Rhiti, who is standing next to her, replies that she has been given the duty but is currently busy making tea for everyone.

In the clip, Rhiti says: ““Meri hi duty hai bartan ki, par ab main chai bana rahi hoon na”

Mary then asks Rhiti “Chai banane mein kitna time lagta hai? (how much time does it tae to make tea)"

A miffed Rhiti asks Mary to make the tea.

She then escalates the matter by telling Mary that she knows what she needs to do.

“Mujhe pata hai mujhe kya karna hai (I know what to do). I respect you a lot, but don’t go around talking about me behind my back," Rhiti says in the promo.

Mary responds “The whole world knows me. Aap kaun hain, main nahi jaanti" (I don’t know who you are).

An angry Rhiti shared that the world will get to know a ‘different side’ of Mary Kom too.

Bigg Boss is an Indian Hindi-language reality television show of the Bigg Boss franchise in India that airs on Colors TV. It is based on the Dutch format of Big Brother. The 20th edition started on September 6.

It has a diverse lineup of 16 celebrity contestants including names such as MC Mary Kom, Kanika Mann, Mahhi Vij, Kushal Tanwar, Aman Gandhi, Isha Rikhi, Arishfa Khan, Qazi Touqeer, Asif Khan, Aamrapali Dubey, Rhiti Tiwari, Uditi Singh, Tanmay Singh aka ScoutOP, Rohed Khan, Yung DSA and Love Gill.

The show airs on JioHostar and Colors.

--IANS

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