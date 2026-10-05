Gujarat: BJP to hold ‘Seva Jyoti Kalash Yatra’ across state on Oct 7

Gandhinagar, Oct 5 (IANS) The Gujarat unit of BJP will organise a ‘Seva Jyoti Kalash Yatra’ across all districts and municipal corporations on October 7 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 25 years of uninterrupted public service as Gujarat chief minister and the country’s prime minister, the party said on Monday.

The programme will be held under the BJP’s ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’. According to state BJP chief spokesperson Dr Anil Patel, PM Modi will address the programme virtually at 9 am and administer a collective pledge for ‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047’.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin will address the gathering before PM Modi’s address. The two leaders’ addresses will be broadcast live at the departure points of the yatra in districts and municipal corporations across Gujarat.

After the addresses, local leaders will light the ‘Seva Jyoti’, following which the yatra will begin.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years of uninterrupted public service and good governance will be marked through the ‘Seva Jyoti Kalash Yatra’ on October 7,” Patel said.

BJP office-bearers, elected representatives, party workers and residents are expected to participate in the programmes across the state.

The announcement was made after a state-level BJP meeting held at the party’s office in Gandhinagar, chaired by state president Jagdish Vishwakarma and attended by state in-charge Tarun Chugh.

State co-in-charge Ajay Mahawar, co-in-charge Gomti Sai, state organisational general secretary Ratnakarji, state co-organisational general secretary Arun Binnadi, national vice-president Varshaben Doshi and national secretary Rohanbhai Gupta were among those present.

Chugh, Vishwakarma and Ratnakarji discussed organisational matters and the arrangements for upcoming party programmes. The meeting also included an introductory session for Mahawar, Sai and Binnadi following their appointments.

The party said its office-bearers were asked to continue taking information about development works, public services, public facilities and welfare schemes implemented by the BJP governments at the Centre and in Gujarat to the people.

The meeting was attended by Yuva Morcha national president Dr Hemang Joshi, state general secretaries Aniruddh Dave, Dr Prashant Korat and Hitendrasinh Chauhan, along with other state office-bearers and district and municipal corporation presidents and in-charges.

A separate meeting was also held at the state BJP office with presidents, in-charges and general secretaries of various party fronts and state office-bearers of the media, social media and IT departments.

During the meeting, Chugh, Vishwakarma and Ratnakarji held consultations on organisational functioning, management, communication with workers, coordination of responsibilities and the planning and implementation of upcoming programmes.

The meeting also discussed using the party’s various fronts and departments to take information about welfare schemes and development works of the BJP governments to the public and expand public outreach with the participation of party workers.

--IANS

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