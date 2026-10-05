India, Switzerland agree that closer cooperation can bring immense benefits to people of both countries

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu and Swiss President Guy Parmelin on Monday agreed that closer cooperation between India and Switzerland in areas such as science and technology, innovation, and clean and green energy can bring immense benefits to the people of both countries.

“President Droupadi Murmu received President Guy Parmelin of the Swiss Confederation at Rashtrapati Bhavan and hosted a banquet in his honour. The two leaders agreed that closer cooperation between India and Switzerland in areas such as science and technology, innovation, clean and green energy can bring immense benefits to the people of both countries,” the President’s Secretariat stated on X.

Guy Parmelin was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Murmu and PM Narendra Modi warmly welcomed President Parmelin upon his arrival at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Speaking to the reporters following the ceremonial welcome, Parmelin said, "The visit is an excellent opportunity to emphasise the importance that both Switzerland and India attach to this relationship."

He said that the relationship between India and Switzerland is built on "shared democratic values as well as on trust and mutual respect".

"My visit is a stepping stone towards further growth, deepening and strengthening of our close, broad and long-standing partnership. I am pleased and honoured that we have the chance to exchange views on matters of bilateral and global importance," the Swiss President said.

"I am especially glad that my stay in India will enable us to commemorate the first anniversary of the entry into force of the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement, TEPA," he mentioned.

Parmelin arrived in India on Monday for a three-day State visit at the invitation of PM Modi. The visit is set to focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, science, technology, innovation and mobility.

This is President Parmelin's first State visit to India and his second visit to the country this year, as he had earlier visited India in February 2026 to participate in the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.

–IANS

ksk/uk