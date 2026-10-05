INS Trishul’s port call to Spain underscored growing bilateral defence partnership: Indian Embassy

Madrid, Oct 5 (IANS) Indian Naval Ship Trishul’s port call to Spain underscored the growing bilateral defence partnership, the Embassy of India in Madrid said as Ambassador Jayant Khobragade visited the vessel at the Port of Valencia and met its Commanding Officer, Captain Charit Kapil.

“The Ambassador visited INS Trishul at the Port of Valencia during its Port Call to Spain and met its Commanding Officer, Captain Charit Kapil. A frontline Talwar-class guided-missile stealth frigate commissioned in 2003, INS Trishul combines advanced weapons, sensors and a multi-role helicopter. Its service has included anti-piracy operations, protecting merchant vessels and supporting security,” the Embassy stated on X.

“A highlight of the India–Spain Dual Year of 2026, the port call underscored the growing bilateral defence partnership. Professional interactions and a joint Passage Exercise between the Indian Navy and Spain’s Armada Española have contributed to enhancing interoperability and maritime cooperation,” it added.

Earlier, INS Trishul completed the sea phase of the 24th edition of Exercise 'Varuna' with the French Navy, drilling alongside two French frigates, a nuclear attack submarine, helicopters and maritime patrol aircraft in the Mediterranean, the Ministry of Defence said.

The ship sailed out from Toulon on September 25 for the sea phase of the annual bilateral maritime exercise, the Indian Navy said in a post on X.

"Anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, live firing exercises and cross-deck helicopter landing serials provided opportunities to enhance operational coordination and interoperability between the two Navies, reaffirming the strong and enduring India-France maritime partnership," the Indian Navy stated.

"During the Sea Phase, INS Trishul exercised alongside French Navy units FDA Forbin, FLF La Fayette and SNA Suffren, along with NH90 helicopters and Atlantique 2 maritime patrol aircraft," it added.

INS Trishul had arrived at Toulon on September 22 and was received by the French Navy with a ceremonial water cannon salute.

The harbour phase that followed comprised professional, sporting and cultural engagements aimed at strengthening maritime ties and professional bonds between the two navies, the ministry said. Professional engagements included cross-deck visits and the exchange of operational experiences, contributing to enhanced interoperability.

--IANS

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