Tahir Raj Bhasin says his ‘Shaque: Trust No One’ character has ‘burden of managing emotional sense of loss and anguish’

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, who has been receiving a lot of positive response to his work in the recently released streaming show ‘Shaque: Trust No One’, has shed light on his character.

The actor spoke with IANS along with his co-actors Parineeti Chopra and Soni Razdan during the promotions of the show in the city.

Talking about the show, he said, “It's a thriller, and it's a story about a mother who has lost her child and has been searching for her child for 9 years, and the impact that the search has had on her family and people around her including her husband”.

He told IANS, “My character has the burden of managing the emotional sense of loss and anguish that the wife is going through but also trying to have some semblance of a family, and his idea of a happy family and whatever happiness he can get in his life he is also a father to the 2nd daughter he is a son of friend”.

He further mentioned, “What makes it interesting is that in every episode, you get to unravel the layers of this character. What I particularly enjoyed was the way the script was written. I feel that as the show progresses every character in the show has an Arc that ultimately adds to the overall mystery”.

The show explores the fragile nature of trust, suspicion and betrayal. It follows a mother who has spent nine years searching for her missing child. Despite receiving photographs of the child every year, she remains desperate for answers. As her investigation progresses, she discovers that the truth behind the abduction may be hidden within her closest circle.

The show is directed by Rensil D’Silva and created by D’Silva and Siddharth P. Malhotra. It also stars Jennifer Winget, Anup Soni, Harleen Sethi and Sumeet Vyas. The show is available to stream on Netflix.

--IANS

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