October 06, 2026 1:10 AM हिंदी

Football: Spain eye UEFA Nations League quarterfinal berth against Croatia

Spain eye UEFA Nations League quarterfinal berth against Croatia with a win in their clash in in Split on Tuesday. Photo credit: La Liga

Madrid, Oct 5 (IANS) World Cup winner Spain could secure a place in the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals on Tuesday with a win over Croatia in Split.

Spain travel to Croatia after three consecutive wins in their opening group games. Another victory would give the world champions 12 points from four matches while leaving Croatia on three.

If England also win or draw at home to the Czech Republic, neither Croatia nor the Czechs would be able to catch Spain, assuring Luis de la Fuente's side of a top-two finish with two games remaining, at home to England and away to the Czech Republic in November.

While Spain travel with a perfect record, Slaven Bilic's Croatia go into the match looking to respond to arguably the most humiliating defeat in their history, a 7-0 home defeat to England on Saturday.

"Against England, we didn't bring the necessary energy, which affects confidence; confidence affects technical performance, and in the end, it all looks like a question of willpower. Now we have to play a good match, a match for real men, against Spain," Bilic said, suggesting Spain could face a physical contest.

Spain beat Croatia 4-1 in Seville just a week ago and followed that with a 3-1 win over the Czech Republic on Saturday, although their performance in Oviedo was arguably their least impressive of the three games so far during the international break.

De la Fuente made nine changes from the team that faced Croatia and is expected to continue rotating his squad, particularly after highlighting the limited recovery time available to his players during the international break.

"We will get back to Madrid at 3 a.m., then we have one day to train on Sunday, before travelling on Monday and playing on Tuesday," said De la Fuente, who has already seen five players leave his squad with injuries over the past two weeks.

Midfielder Fabian Ruiz also left the squad at the weekend for a happier reason, becoming a father for the first time. His absence could see Mikel Merino return to the starting lineup.

Lamine Yamal is expected to start after an outstanding run of form in which he has scored early goals in all three of Spain's Nations League matches. The Barcelona forward was substituted in the second half against the Czech Republic, leaving him fresher for Tuesday's game.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

All three Indian nationals aboard vessel attacked in Black Sea are safe: Embassy (File Image)

All three Indian nationals aboard vessel attacked in Black Sea are safe: Embassy

Tahir Raj Bhasin says his ‘Shaque: Trust No One’ character has ‘burden of managing emotional sense of loss and anguish’

Tahir Raj Bhasin says his ‘Shaque: Trust No One’ character has ‘burden of managing emotional sense of loss and anguish’

USPACOM Commander visits India, meets several Indian defence chiefs

USPACOM Commander visits India, meets several Indian defence chiefs

India, Switzerland agree that closer cooperation can bring immense benefits to people of both countries

India, Switzerland agree that closer cooperation can bring immense benefits to people of both countries

INS Trishul’s port call to Spain underscored growing bilateral defence partnership: Indian Embassy

INS Trishul’s port call to Spain underscored growing bilateral defence partnership: Indian Embassy

Spain eye UEFA Nations League quarterfinal berth against Croatia with a win in their clash in in Split on Tuesday. Photo credit: La Liga

Football: Spain eye UEFA Nations League quarterfinal berth against Croatia

A permanent roof, a new beginning: PM Awas Yojana brings relief to rural family in Nashik

A permanent roof, a new beginning: PM Awas Yojana brings relief to rural family in Nashik

Kiranmay Nanda’s remarks fuel questions over SP-Trinamool ties (Photo: IANS)

Kiranmay Nanda’s remarks fuel questions over SP-Trinamool ties

Centre forms team to assess Maharashtra drought situation (Photo: IANS)

Centre forms team to assess Maharashtra drought situation

Gujarat: BJP to hold ‘Seva Jyoti Kalash Yatra’ across state on Oct 7 (Photo: IANS)

Gujarat: BJP to hold ‘Seva Jyoti Kalash Yatra’ across state on Oct 7