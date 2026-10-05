All three Indian nationals aboard vessel attacked in Black Sea are safe: Embassy

Bucharest, Oct 6 (IANS) The Indian Embassy in Romania confirmed that all three Indian nationals who were among the crew of MV Royad Mammadov, a commercial vessel that was attacked on Monday in the Black Sea, are safe.

“All three Indian nationals are safe. We have spoken to them. One of them has been injured and is receiving medical attention. We are in close touch with the hospital authorities. We are extending all possible support for the welfare and well-being of the Indian crew members,” the Embassy stated on X.

The Embassy said that Ambassador Manoj Mohapatra spoke with the three Indian nationals receiving treatment at Constanța County Hospital and confirmed that they are in good health.

“Amb. Manoj Mohapatra spoke with the three Indian nationals receiving treatment at Constanța County Hospital. He also spoke with the hospital’s Chief Physician, who confirmed that all three are in good health and receiving necessary care. The Ambassador assured them of all possible assistance and support,” stated the Embassy.

Earlier, the Embassy noted that it was in close contact with relevant authorities to ascertain the details regarding the safety of Indian nationals aboard the vessel.

“We have learnt of an attack today on commercial vessel MV ROYAD MAMMADOV in the Black Sea. As per preliminary information, there have been 2 casualties (foreign nationals), while some crew members have been injured and are undergoing medical treatment in Romania. It is further reported that there are three Indian nationals among the crew members. Mission is in close contact with the relevant authorities to ascertain further details about the safety and welfare of the Indian nationals,” the Embassy said on X.

In August, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha briefed External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on the situation in the Black Sea during a phone conversation and discussed ways to restore the freedom of navigation in the area.

This comes as the Black Sea has escalated into a highly volatile economic and military choke point. Both Russia and Ukraine are launching intensive, daily attacks on each other's commercial shipping, port infrastructure, and energy pipelines.

In a post on X, Sybiha said, "I had a phone call with India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. I briefed him on the difficult situation in the Black Sea as a result of Russian aggression against Ukraine and intensified attacks on our ports and maritime routes."

He said that the attacks on the ships in the Black Sea not only affect Ukrainian food exports but also pose a direct threat to millions of families worldwide.

–IANS

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