October 06, 2026 1:11 AM हिंदी

USPACOM Commander visits India, meets several Indian defence chiefs

USPACOM Commander visits India, meets several Indian defence chiefs

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) Admiral Samuel Paparo, Commander of US Pacific Command (USPACOM), on Monday met several Indian defence chiefs during his visit to India, U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said.

“Honoured to host Admiral Samuel Paparo in India. One of America’s most consequential military leaders, Admiral Paparo commands U.S. Pacific Command, the nation’s oldest and largest geographic combatant command, overseeing approximately 400,000 military and civilian personnel across a region spanning roughly half the globe,” Ambassador Gor stated on X.

“Admiral Paparo joined India’s Chief of Defence Staff, General N. S. Raja Subramani; Chief of the Army Staff, General Dhiraj Seth; Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit; Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, Air Marshal Tejinder Singh; and other senior Indian defence officials for an evening highlighting the growing strength, ambition, and importance of the U.S.-India Major Defence Partnership,” he added.

Earlier, Admiral Paparo also met External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar and discussed advancing the security partnership and maritime cooperation.

"Glad to meet Commander of the US Pacific Command, Admiral Samuel J. Paparo. Discussed advancing our security partnership and maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

On Saturday, Admiral Samuel J. Paparo arrived in New Delhi for a six-day official visit to strengthen the defence partnership between the two nations. Sergio Gor extended a warm welcome to Admiral Samuel Paparo.

Admiral Paparo's discussions with Indian counterparts are regarding shared security priorities, including harnessing digital transformation and emerging technologies, maintaining regional strategic stability, strengthening defence energy resilience, and navigating an increasingly competitive technology landscape.

"From emerging technology to maritime security, the United States and India are building a defence partnership equipped to meet the challenges of the future," the US Embassy in India said in a statement.

"Admiral Paparo’s visit underscores the strength of the Major Defence Partnership and reaffirms the United States’ enduring presence and interests in the Indian Ocean region," it added.

--IANS

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