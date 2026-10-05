October 05, 2026 11:31 PM हिंदी

A permanent roof, a new beginning: PM Awas Yojana brings relief to rural family in Nashik

A permanent roof, a new beginning: PM Awas Yojana brings relief to rural family in Nashik

Nashik, Oct 5 (IANS) For years, a modest family in the rural area of Nashik district in Maharashtra lived in a fragile mud house. They were facing uncertainty and hardship, particularly during the monsoon. Leaking roofs, exposure to the weather and the lack of a safe living space had become a part of their daily struggle.

A ray of hope came with the family receiving assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), the government’s housing scheme aimed at helping eligible families build permanent homes.

With financial assistance of Rs 1.28 lakh received so far under the scheme, the family was able to construct a pucca house with a concrete slab roof. Another Rs 50,000 is expected to be received, which the family plans to use to further expand and improve the house.

For beneficiary Suresh Ushir, the new home represents much more than a change in structure. It has brought a sense of security, dignity and stability to the family.

“Earlier, we lived in a mud house and faced many difficulties. Now we have a proper house. Another Rs 50,000 is still expected, and we will expand the house further,” Ushir said.

A similar transformation has taken place in the Yeola taluka of Nashik district, where beneficiary Sonali Ushir's family also benefited from the housing scheme.

Their earlier mud house would leak during the rainy season, making life particularly difficult. The construction of a permanent house with a slab roof has now provided the family protection from rain, wind and harsh weather.

For the family, the new home is not simply a stronger building but a significant improvement in their quality of life.

The beneficiaries have also urged other families who are still living in vulnerable houses to come forward and take advantage of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

According to officials, for these families, a government housing benefit has translated into something deeply personal — the security of a permanent roof over their heads and the hope of a better future.

--IANS

brt/uk

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