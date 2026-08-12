'Bidaai' fame Angad Hasija on long working hours in television: That is how it works

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) 'Bidaai’ fame actor Angad Hasija talked about the long working hours in the television industry and whether he believes there should be a better system in place during an exclusive interaction with IANS.

Angad shared that this is how the television industry operates, as they have to telecast the show at a fixed time.

He also pointed out that things have improved a lot, as previously, things were even more hectic. He shared that while they shoot for 12 hours now, earlier they used to work for around 18-20 hours.

He was asked, "Television actors often speak about long working hours and double shifts. Do you think there should be a better system in place?*

Reacting to this, Angad told IANS, "I think television is like this. You have to work day and night, especially when there is a telecast problem. But if I compare it with the past, things are amazing now. Today, there are timings. We shoot for around twelve hours. When we started 'Bidaai', there were no fixed timings. We would shoot for twelve, eighteen, or even twenty hours."

"Now it is much more comfortable. Generally, it is around twelve hours, and if there is a telecast requirement, there may be an additional one or two hours. I think timings have improved a lot. My thinking is that if you are doing television and have signed a show, you should understand that it is a daily soap. That is how it works," Angad continued.

He concluded that when one goes to the set with this mindset, they will never feel sad about working such long hours.

"Whenever I sign a show, I understand what I am getting into", he concluded.

Angad rose to fame for his portrayal as Alekh Rajvansh in the popular show 'Sapna Babul Ka… Bidaai'.

--IANS

pm/