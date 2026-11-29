New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid a rich tribute to legendary singer, composer and cultural icon Dr Bhupen Hazarika, describing him as an artist who gave musical expression to India's emotions and used his compositions to promote national unity, social harmony and collective progress.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of Hazarika's birth centenary celebrations at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, PM Modi said the legendary musician's contribution transcended geographical and cultural boundaries. Beginning his speech in Assamese, the Prime Minister said the celebrations reflected the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' by bringing together diverse cultural traditions.

Recalling Hazarika's deep connection with Assam and his ability to embrace modernity without abandoning his roots, PM Modi said the singer remained committed to bringing people together through music.

The Prime Minister referred to several iconic compositions, including 'Buku Hom Hom Kore', written during the India-China war, 'Bistirno Parore', 'Ami Eke Nawar Jatri' and 'Manuhe Manuhor Babe'. He said Hazarika's music consistently challenged divisive forces and conveyed the message of humanity and brotherhood.

PM Modi also highlighted Hazarika's academic achievements, noting that he was among the early scholars to obtain a PhD in mass communication. He expressed confidence that Assam would witness accelerated development in the coming years.

The Prime Minister also recalled the government's initiatives to recognise historical personalities from the Northeast, including Ahom general Lachit Barphukan, and appreciated the Assam government's decision to institute a national award in Hazarika's memory.

A major highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of the first Dr Bhupen Hazarika National Award to veteran playback singer Usha Mangeshkar by PM Modi.

The award carries a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, a memento, a commendation letter and a golden brooch.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal were among those present.

The programme also featured a documentary, 'The Voice of a Land', chronicling Hazarika's life and legacy.

Around 1,000 artists were scheduled to perform his celebrated composition 'Manuhe Manuhor Babe' as part of the centenary finale.

--IANS

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