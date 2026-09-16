September 16, 2026 9:57 AM हिंदी

Bhumi Pednekkar finds Ganpati Bappa in NY: He finds you wherever you are

Bhumi Pednekar finds Ganpati Bappa in NY: He finds you wherever you are

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Actress and environmentalist Bhumi Pednekkar, who is away from home in New York during Ganpati celebrations, says she found solace at a temple in the city and said “he finds you wherever you are”.

The actress took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures Ganapati at a temple in the Big Apple and said that being away from Bappa after several years made her realise how much she misses celebrating the festival at home.

“Away from home for Ganpati after so many years, and I didn’t realise how much I’d miss being home for Bappa. But I carry him everywhere with me and he finds you wherever you are,” Bhumi wrote as the caption.

She added: “Found this beautiful temple in New York, prayed for everyone I love, everyone we’ve lost, and for peace, and harmony. Home feels a little less far today. Ganpati Bappa Morya!”

The actress did not share her purpose of visit to New York.

Bhumi Pednekkar wishes for more inclusive, compassionate India on I-Day

On the acting front, Bhumi will next be seen in as Belawadi Mallamma in the upcoming historical 'The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’ starring Rishab Shetty.

Bhumi will essay the role of Belawadi Mallamma, the fearless warrior queen remembered for her courage and unwavering spirit. She will be seen alongside names such as Rishab Shetty Arjun Rampal and Vivek Oberoi to name a few.

Directed and produced by Sandeep Singh, The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is planned as a two-part saga. The film is penned by Rishi Virmani, with music by Amit Trivedi and lyrics by National Award-winning lyricist Prasoon Joshi.

It was announced on July 20 that filmmaker Sandeep Singh has brought together an acclaimed international action team, including Mark Henson, known for his work on iconic projects such as Game of Thrones, Vikings, The Witcher, and Gravity, to create spectacular battle sequences for “The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj”.

--IANS

dc/

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