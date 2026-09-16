Helicopter crashes in Los Angeles; three killed

Los Angeles, Sep 16 (IANS) At least three people were killed after a helicopter crashed in Los Angeles, California, local authorities said.

The incident occurred late Tuesday (local time), near the crash site in Chatsworth, where an SUV had earlier collided with a Metro bus, killing at least two people.

NBC Los Angeles confirmed that its news helicopter crashed while the crew was covering the Chatsworth accident during a live shot.

The helicopter was reportedly being used by the news organisation when the crash occurred.

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) also confirmed the aircraft crash and reported the incident at 9151 N. Mason Avenue in Chatsworth. According to preliminary reports, the crash took place at around 7 p.m. between two commercial buildings at the location.

NBC Los Angeles also reported that attempts were being made to reach the pilot and other people who were aboard the helicopter following the crash.

At least three people were killed in the incident, while one person was transported to a nearby hospital. The condition of the hospitalised person was not immediately known.

According to CBS News, the helicopter appeared to have come down on top of two shipping containers and several vehicles that were parked in the area.

Several helicopters were reportedly flying over the Chatsworth site while authorities and news crews were responding to the earlier SUV-Metro bus crash when the helicopter went down.

The helicopter crash also triggered a fire. Emergency responders rushed to the scene and worked to contain the situation.

KTLA, citing preliminary information, reported that at least one person had been pulled from the wreckage. The total number of people injured in the helicopter crash was not immediately known.

A subsequent update from CBS News said the fire had been extinguished at the crash site.

A canopy was also erected over one of the bodies as emergency personnel continued their response and recovery efforts.

The helicopter crash occurred amid the response to the separate Chatsworth SUV and Metro bus collision, which had already resulted in multiple casualties.

The crash is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

Further details are awaited.

--IANS

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