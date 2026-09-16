Mahhi Vij says ‘Bhojpuri people must be spitting on her’ amid massive showdown with Aamrapali Dubey over food

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) The ongoing tensions between Bigg Boss 20 contestants Mahhi Vij and Aamrapali Dubey seemed escalated into a heated showdown over food, after which Mahhi made a sharp remark about Aamrapali’s Bhojpuri identity after their major argument.

The latest confrontation began in the Bigg Boss kitchen during a discussion around the preparation of chicken. Aamrapali, who was part of the cooking team, objected to Mahhi interfering with the cooking process.

The disagreement quickly turned personal, with the two exchanging pointed remarks. According to Aamrapali, the argument began after Mahhi questioned the way the chicken was being prepared, including the addition of potatoes.

This irked Aamrapali who did not like Mahhi’s constant interference in the cooking process, considering she herself does not know how to cook.

Following the altercation, Mahhi was seen venting her frustration and getting emotional while speaking to other housemates. In the footage, she made it clear that cooking is not something she handles at home.

“If I don't know how to cook, then? I don't know how to cook. I have a cook in my house. I have worked hard to get a cook,” Mahhi said.

She also appeared to hit back at the criticism directed at her, saying, “They are disgusting women. My foot! I will finish them in two minutes.”

The argument took another turn when Mahhi made a remark referencing Aamrapali’s Bhojpuri background.

“Thookte honge Bhojpuri ke log is par,” she said. (Bhojpuri people must be spitting on her) The remark came amid the heated exchange and appeared to be directed at the situation involving Aamrapali.

During the confrontation, Aamrapali told Mahhi to stay away from the kitchen while they were cooking. Mahhi responded, “You don't exist to me.” Aamrapali then hit back with a comment about Mahhi's cooking, saying that when Mahhi cooks, there is barely enough food for 16 people.

Later, Amrapali Dubey was also seen visibly hurt after learning that Qazi had told Mahhi Vij not to give Aamrapali “footage”, calling Mahhi is a star. Amrapali said, “It is very difficult for an artist to explain their work and their position to another artist.”

Amrapali also brought up the influence of the Bhojpuri community, saying that Bhojpuri people have a significant role in governance and are also very strong in politics.

–IANS

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