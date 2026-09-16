Adnan Sami praises wife Roya Sami Khan for ‘fiercely’ standing up for him in a heartfelt birthday post

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Singer-composer Adnan Sami showered love on his wife Roya Sami Khan as he penned a heartfelt birthday note for her.

Taking to Instagram, he penned a sweet note where he expressed gratitude for her unwavering support and the warmth she brings to their family. Adnan also described Roya as the woman who “holds my world together” and said he wanted to express his feelings for her openly on her special day. “Happy Birthday to the woman who holds my world together - My Darling Roya… I say it often in my head, but today I want to say it out loud. I am so grateful to God for you,” he wrote.

The singer went on to praise Roya for being a constant source of strength and support, saying she shares his dreams and helps him stay grounded during difficult moments. “You share my dreams, you steady me when I spiral, and somehow you still surprise me with how fiercely you stand up for me,” he added.

Adnan also highlighted the qualities he admires most in his wife, describing the combination of her calm nature and strong personality as “honestly breathtaking.” Reflecting on their family life, he spoke about their daughter Medina and the tenderness he sees in Roya as a mother. “With our beloved angelic daughter Medina, I see the tenderness that anchors us both. You make everything feel safe, warm and real.”

The post was accompanied by a series of pictures from the couple’s various outings, in which Adnan and Roya were seen striking romantic poses. The candid moments captured their warmth and chemistry, offering a glimpse into their bond.

One adorable picture also featured the couple with their daughter, Medina, adding a sweet family moment to the birthday tribute.

Adnan Sami and Roya Faryabi, who is now known as Roya Sami Khan, tied the knot on January 29, 2010. The couple marked 16 years of marriage in January 2026. They reportedly first met during one of Roya’s visits to India in 2010, and Adnan proposed to her soon after their meeting.

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Medina Sami Khan, on May 10, 2017.

--IANS

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