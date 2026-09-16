Uttarakhand to reimburse SGST on 'Hanuman Ansh' tickets

Dehradun, Sep 16 (IANS) The Uttarakhand government has decided to reimburse the State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) collected on tickets for screenings of the film 'Hanuman Ansh' in cinemas and multiplexes across the state as part of an initiative to promote the film.

Director General of Information Banshidhar Tiwari has issued an order in this regard, directing the State Tax Department to take necessary steps for reimbursement of the SGST applicable to ticket sales for the film.

According to the order, both Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) and SGST are levied on ticket sales for screenings of 'Hanuman Ansh' at cinemas and multiplexes in Uttarakhand.

The state government has now decided to reimburse the SGST component to encourage and promote the film, which is based on the spiritual journey of a man who later became known as Neem Karoli Baba.

'Hanuman Ansh' tells the story of Laxman Das, who went on to become widely known as Neem Karoli Baba. The film seeks to portray his spiritual transformation and journey from an ordinary life towards devotion and spirituality.

The narrative follows the life of a man whose experiences gradually lead him towards a deeply spiritual path, eventually transforming him into a revered figure who became a centre of devotion for millions of followers.

The film has been directed by Vishal Chaturvedi. Actor Shobhinav Satya portrays Neem Karoli Baba, while Chandan K. Anand plays the character of Dr Ram Nandan Bhosale.

The film also features Purnima Tiwari and veteran actor Anil Rastogi in important roles.

'Hanuman Ansh' has been receiving a strong response from audiences since its theatrical release. The film opened with collections of around Rs 10 lakh in theatres but has continued to draw audiences even after completing more than 35 days of its theatrical run.

The film has also witnessed a significant rise in earnings during weekends, with its collections showing an upward trend despite the passage of several weeks since its release.

According to the figures cited for the film, 'Hanuman Ansh' has already crossed the Rs 200-crore mark in gross collections in India, adding to its theatrical performance and audience response.

Uttarakhand is not the only state to have extended a tax-related benefit to the film.

In Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai declared 'Hanuman Ansh' tax-free after watching the movie along with members of his Cabinet in Raipur on September 11.

The Chhattisgarh government said the film highlights important cultural, spiritual and moral values associated with India's saint traditions. It also noted that the themes presented in the movie could be beneficial for young people and families and encouraged audiences to watch the film.

--IANS

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