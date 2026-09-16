Rashami Desai on ‘Sayoneee’: Wasn’t looking for a comeback on television; was looking for a purpose

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Rashami Desai, who stayed away from fiction for nearly eight years, is finally making her return to the small screen with the upcoming show Sayoneee. The actress said she wasn’t looking for a comeback on television as she was looking for a purpose.

Rashami revealed that she turned down several offers over the years, choosing to wait until she found a story and character like Maya she genuinely connected with.

Talking about what drew her to ‘Sayoneee’, Rashami shared: “Maya is not just a character or an imagination. She is a very practical character that I am going to play in Sayoneee. And as an actor, I wouldn’t deny that I received many offers, but I turned them down because I didn’t feel connected to the stories or the characters that were coming my way.”

She said that “every artist wants to play a character that is beautifully written.”

“I wasn’t looking for a comeback on television; I was looking for a purpose. As an artist, we get a number of opportunities, but it’s not necessary to just be visible, work and earn money.”

“You should do something that people remember you for, and that’s what I am known for. Sayoneee has that spark. I feel the story is bigger than the artists themselves.”

The show gears up to premiere on September 23 on Star Plus and JioHotstar.

Talking about Rashami, she made her Hindi television debut with Raavan in 2006. The actress shot to fame by playing the character of Tapasya in the 2000s show “Uttaran”.

She was also seen in shows such as Pari Hoon Main, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6, Zara Nachke Dikha 2 and Nach Baliye 7, and did a special appearance in the Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg 2.

Rashami’s last small screen outing was in “Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey” based on characters created by cartoonist R. K. Laxman, especially The Common Man.

--IANS

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