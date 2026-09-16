September 16, 2026 11:36 AM हिंदी

Babil Khan says Golf helps him handle the pressure of carrying a legacy

Babil Khan says Golf helps him handle the pressure of carrying a legacy

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Actor Babil Khan, who is the son of late legendary star Irrfan Khan, was seen taking some time out to enjoy the game of golf in the scenic valley of Pahalgam and said that the sport helps him handle the pressure of carrying a legacy.

Talking about what drew him to the sport, Babil, who is shooting for a project in Pahalgam, said: “When life came to a point where immense pressure was needed to refine me to the next stage of my evolution, I started looking for tools to help that progress. I found golf in that search.”

“The disposition needed to play golf is also, at a grander stage, needed to handle the pressure of taking upon a legacy so big and being an actor in the lineage I come from,” he added.

Babil named the three essentials needed to play golf.

The actor wrote: “The three essentials needed to play golf are practice, focus and surrender, which help me understand and navigate my own refinement.”

The actor further shared that “golf has become something he looks forward to in between his professional commitments. What began as a newfound interest appears to have evolved into a meaningful pursuit.”

Speaking of Babil, the 27-year-old started as a camera assistant on the Bollywood film Qarib Qarib Single. In 2022, he made his acting debut with Anvita Dutt's psychological drama Qala alongside Triptii Dimri.

In 2023, he was seen playing Juhi Chawla's son Siddharth Menon in Friday Night Plan. He was then seen in the web series The Railway Men, a story on the Bhopal Gas Tragedy, alongside Divyendu Sharma, Kay Kay Menon, and R. Madhavan.

In May 2025, the “Friday Night Plan” actor had deleted his Instagram profile after he shared a video (later deleted) in which he appeared visibly upset and in tears.

--IANS

dc/

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