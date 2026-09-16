EAM Jaishankar to visit Bhutan today, to hold bilateral talks with leadership

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will pay an official visit to Bhutan on Wednesday (from September 16-17) at the invitation of Bhutan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Lyonpo D.N. Dhungyel, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

According to the MEA, EAM Jaishankar will hold bilateral talks with Bhutan’s Foreign Minister during his visit. He is also scheduled to receive a royal audience with King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and call on Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay.

“The visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan, and to further strengthen the existing close ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries,” the MEA said.

The visit comes against the backdrop of continued high-level and institutional engagement between India and Bhutan, with cooperation spanning diplomatic, developmental and people-centric initiatives.

Earlier on Monday, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar called on Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck in Thimphu at the beginning of his three-day visit to Bhutan. Kumar is also scheduled to participate in celebrations marking Bhutan’s National Voters’ Day.

“His Majesty, The King with the Chief Election Commissioner of India, Shri Gyanesh Kumar. His Majesty granted an audience today to the Indian Chief Election Commissioner, who is on a 3-day visit to Bhutan,” the Bhutanese King stated in a post on Facebook.

The CEC’s visit is aimed at further strengthening institutional cooperation between the Election Commission of India and the Election Commission of Bhutan, building on their continued engagement, according to an official statement.

A key engagement during Kumar’s visit was the celebration of Bhutan’s National Voters’ Day at the Jigme Singye Wangchuck School of Law in Paro on Tuesday.

India and Bhutan have also continued to cooperate on development projects at the community level. In August, the Indian Embassy in Bhutan said that three High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDP) in Panbang, Zhemgang, were inaugurated.

The projects included the blacktopping of the Gewog Centre–Lichibi Farm Road at a cost of Nu 20 million, construction of the Lamthang Chiwog Road using granular sub-base (GSB) at Nu 5.7 million, and improvement of the Budhashi Chiwog Road at Nu 5 million.

“These India-Supported HICDP projects improve market access for agricultural produce, enhance livelihoods, and improve the quality of life for the people of Panbang,” the Indian Embassy in Bhutan said in a post on X.

EAM Jaishankar’s visit is expected to provide an opportunity for India and Bhutan to review their bilateral relationship and discuss areas of continued cooperation during his meetings with the Bhutanese leadership.

--IANS

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