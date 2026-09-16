September 16, 2026 11:37 AM हिंदी

Lindsay Lohan’s hair turns pink while swimming in sea

Lindsay Lohan’s hair turns pink while filming ocean scene

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Actress Lindsay Lohan found herself dealing with an unexpected hair mishap after part of her hair turned pink while she went swimming in the sea.

Lindsay took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself from a salon. In the clip, the actress was seen getting her hair treated and spoke about being unsure what caused the colour change and suspected sunblock may have played a role.

In the clip, Lindsay was heard saying: “So, I'm in the salon because my hair, part of it, turned pink when I was swimming in the sea. So, I need to fix it because it's like pink. I don't know how that happened.”

She added: “I think it was from, I was told from like sunblock maybe getting on it. I don't know. I'm weary but we're fixing the pink. It's still at the tip. At the tip. Yeah, right? Yeah, a bit. But when we dry it, you will not see it anymore. Round two. Do you still see any pink? No.”

The actress added: “Okay, it's out. No more pink. Yay, Sebastian, you did it. Ah, what a relief. Yay. Thanks, Sebastian. You're welcome.”

For the caption, she simply wrote: “Ocean decided on a pink moment.”

Lohan gained early recognition as a child actress on the soap operas Guiding Light in 1993 and Another World. Her breakthrough role came with the dual role of reunited identical twins in the 1998 comedy film The Parent Trap. She later appeared in Get A Clue and Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen.

It was in 2021, when Lohan announced her engagement to financier Shammas after three years of dating. The next year, a representative confirmed Lohan and Shammas were married after she called him her "husband" on her Instagram birthday post. In 2023, she gave birth to their son in Dubai, where she has resided since 2014.

--IANS

dc/

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