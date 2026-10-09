Bevon Jacobs to miss Auckland commitments for BBL stint with Brisbane Heat

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Bevon Jacobs would be missing his commitments with Auckland as he gears up to feature in the Big Bash League for a short stint with Brisbane Heat.

Jacobs will join his compatriot Tim Robinson in the Heat squad for the BBL season after he was named as a short-term replacement for England's Tom Curran, who will not start due to family commitments. He will be available for the Heat's opener against Sydney Sixers on December 15, while he will also be available for the next two matches on December 17 and 21.

Curran is set to return before time for the Boxing Day fixture against Sixers in Sydney.

The BBL is overlapping with the Plunket Shield, which is New Zealand's premier domestic red-ball event. His stint with Heat will see Jacobs, 24, miss Auckland's game against Central Districts, which begins on December 15.

Meanwhile, Jacobs has had experience of playing in Australia. He recently toured Australia for the Top End T20 Series with New Zealand A and made a 30-ball 58 to help his team win a match against Hobart Hurricanes Academy.

The right-handed batter had a trip Down Under in 2024 for the T20 Max competition, where he hit a 40-ball hundred, following which he was also signed by Mumbai Indians in the 2025 IPL auction for Rs 30 lakh.

"Bevon has been on our recruiting lists since he showed his power and skill in the T20 Max a few seasons ago, and it’s been exciting to see him earn his first international caps since then," Queensland Cricket’s General Manager - High Performance, Bennett King, said.

"He has been successful at the top of the order and as a finisher in his career so far, and we’re looking forward to seeing him in action for the Heat," King added.

--IANS

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