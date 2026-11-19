Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya has revealed why many leading actresses are hesitant to embrace their Indian identity on screen.

He said they fear being typecast. While speaking about Sharvari at the trailer launch of ‘Yeh Prem Mol Liya,’ the filmmaker praised Sharvari’s dancing abilities and her wholehearted embrace of the traditional Indian heroine. He praised the actress for confidently embracing her Indianness in his upcoming film “Yeh Prem Mol Liya.”

Speaking about Sharvari, Sooraj said, “It's a joy to have Sharvari. She's such a good dancer, and I must give her due credit for surrendering to Indianness. I keep telling her that today, I find many leading ladies who are skeptical about embracing their Indianness because they feel they might get typecast. But Sharvari has surrendered herself to it, and I believe there's nothing more graceful than being an Indian girl.”

In “Yeh Prem Mol Liya,” Sharvari portrays Purva and will be seen sharing screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana. Helmed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, the film revolves around love, family bonds and relationships. The film is backed by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films and is scheduled to hit theatres on November 27, 2026.

Earlier, Ayushmann Khurrana had also spoken about his excitement over working with Sooraj Barjatya. He described him as a legendary filmmaker with a rich legacy and the ability to bring families together through cinema. He said audiences would witness this quality in Yeh Prem Mol Liya.

The ‘Bala’ actor told IANS, “Yes, Sooraj Barjatya’s film ‘Yeh Prem Mol Liya’ will release on November 27. Our trailer will be unveiled on Diwali with ‘Ramayan’. I am very excited to work with him because he is a very legendary director. He has a very big legacy. And he has the ability to connect families. So you will see that through the film.”

--IANS

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