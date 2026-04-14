Barbie Ferreira explains why she exited ‘Euphoria’

Los Angeles, April 14 (IANS) Hollywood actress Barbie Ferreira has specified the reason behind her decision to walk out of the fan-favourite streaming series ‘Euphoria’ after the hit show's second season.

The actress, 29, appeared on the recent episode of Amanda Hirsch's ‘Not Skinny But Not Fat’ podcast, and discussed her decision to end her character Kat's arc on the show, reports ‘People’ magazine.

When asked about the rumors of a "dramatic" departure from the Sam Levinson project, Ferreira explained that she wanted to prioritize the integrity of the character, sharing that "it wasn't dramatic”.

She said, “In fact, it was kind of the opposite of dramatic, where it was a long process of being like, ‘I don’t know if this is it for me’. And then having conversations with people and us trying to figure out how to make Kat a fully fleshed-out character, and it just wasn’t going anywhere”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the actress shared that she and the show's production team ultimately couldn't "land on anything" in terms of direction for her character Kat's storyline.

She continued, "The thing is, I don’t need to be on the biggest TV show on earth if I’m not, like, acting, you know? So I would rather do an indie movie where I’m acting, I’m flexing my muscles, I’m being creatively asked to do things rather than kind of sitting around to be a background character. And some people are like, ‘I would do that’. I’m like, ‘Good for you’. Like, you want to be a background character for 9 months? That’s, like, totally fine and cool”.

"But I was like, I want to do other stuff. I want to produce indie cinema. I do indie movies that literally are made on a shoestring budget, but it’s like cool and real stories. And I’d rather that than kind of be a second thought”, she shared.

Ferreira described the moment as a "long, arduous process" of weighing the pros and cons of the show. "At the end of the day, (I) was like, 'I believe in myself as an actress. And I want to see my career look a little differently than this. It's okay if it's not, like, the hit TV show’. It's fine. I did that”, she added.

She also discussed her ‘Euphoria’ on Collider Ladies Night, explaining that "it felt like the character wasn't Kat anymore" in the show's second season.

Ferreira announced her exit from Euphoria in August 2022, writing in an Instagram Stories post that she was saying goodbye after "four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character”. She portrayed the character in the show's first two seasons, which aired in 2019 and 2022.

--IANS

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