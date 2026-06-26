Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman holds talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing

Dhaka, June 26 (IANS) Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Friday held bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, marking one of the key engagements of his four-day official visit to China, as the two countries continue to deepen engagement, local media reported.

According to Prime Minister's Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Rumon, the meeting commenced on Friday morning.

Prime Minister's office spokesperson Mahdi Amin said that the two leaders are expected to hold a wide-ranging discussion on bilateral issues, including trade, investment, infrastructure, connectivity, and other areas of mutual interest, Bangladeshi media reported.

"The Prime Minister is expected to raise a number of issues relating to Bangladesh's interests during his meeting with President Xi Jinping," said Mahdi Amin, speaking to reporters in Beijing ahead of the talks.

The meeting follows Rahman's bilateral talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Thursday, during which the two sides reportedly discussed the Teesta project, trade, and investment as well as witnessed the signing of 13 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs).

Following the meeting, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) took to X and posted: “The two Prime Ministers later led a high-level bilateral meeting, culminating in the signing of two agreements and thirteen Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), marking a significant step forward in Bangladesh-China cooperation and partnership.”

Rahman arrived in China’s Dalian on Monday night (local time) after concluding his two-day official visit to Malaysia, the first leg of his maiden overseas tour since taking office as Prime Minister.

He is visiting China to cement economic and defence ties, with a fighter jet deal as the centrepiece, signalling Dhaka’s apparent strategic tilt toward Beijing, which may risk undermining – if not contradicting – commitments made under the US trade pact.

Reports suggest that during his visit, Rahman may finalise the acquisition of 24 J-10CE fighter jets and separate UAV technology, apart from other possible military cooperation.

Bangladesh’s defence deals with China may undermine Washington’s Indo-Pacific strategy and raise concerns in New Delhi, especially with advanced aircraft positioned near India’s strategic Siliguri Corridor.

Dhaka’s pursuit of Chinese fighter jets and UAV technology is not explicitly forbidden in the trade pact, which was signed by the previous Muhammad Yunus-led interim government on February 9, just three days before the general election was held this year, igniting wide criticism.

The visit comes amid Bangladesh's shifting political alignments following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government, highlighting a stark pivot in Dhaka's realignment towards countries like China, Turkey, and Pakistan.

--IANS

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