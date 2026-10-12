October 12, 2026 7:22 PM हिंदी

Bangladesh internationals Abu Hider Rony, Sabbir Rahman Roman headline Hong Kong Sixes squad

Bangladesh internationals Abu Hider Rony, Sabbir Rahman Roman headline Hong Kong Sixes squad

Hong Kong, Oct 12 (IANS) Bangladesh will bring a blend of international experience and emerging talent to the Hong Kong Sixes 2026, with Bangladesh internationals Abu Hider Rony and Sabbir Rahman Roman headlining the seven-member squad for the six-a-side tournament.

Abu Hider Rony will lead the side in the 2026 edition of Hong Kong Sixes. Bangladesh, who reached the Plate Final in 2025, will face Sri Lanka and Scotland in Pool B as they return to Hong Kong from October 30 to November 1.

The squad features Bangladesh internationals Abu Hider Rony and Sabbir Rahman Roman, alongside emerging talents Samiun Basir Ratul, Chowdhury Md Rizwan, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Ahrar Amin and Habibur Rahman Sohan. Nadif Chowdhury will accompany the team as Manager.

Abu Hider Rony, who has represented Bangladesh in both ODIs and T20Is, returns to the Hong Kong Sixes after featuring in the 2025 edition, where he took four wickets in the Plate Final against Hong Kong, China. Sabbir Rahman Roman also brings international experience and enjoyed a strong 2026 Top End T20 campaign in Australia, scoring 184 runs in seven matches, including two half-centuries. Samiun

Basir Ratul, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury and Habibur Rahman Sohan were also part of the Bangladesh squad in the previous edition, with Sohan scoring 85 runs.

Bangladesh's campaign will add another chapter to the region's growing cross-border cricket rivalry, with the side joining a field featuring some of Asia's leading cricket sides.

Bangladesh return to the Hong Kong Sixes after reaching the Plate Final in 2025, where they narrowly lost to hosts Hong Kong, China by one wicket. The 2026 side will look to build on that campaign when they face Sri Lanka and Scotland in Pool B.

With six players on the field and six overs per innings, the Hong Kong Sixes is built around attacking cricket, quick scoring and players contributing across disciplines.

The Hong Kong Sixes will be played from October 30 to November 1 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong. The action will be broadcast live in India on Sony Sports Network and streamed live on FanCode.

The Bangladesh squad comprises:

Abu Hider Rony (c), Samiun Basir Ratul, Chowdhury Md Rizwan, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Ahrar Amin, Sabbir Rahman Roman, Habibur Rahman Sohan

--IANS

bsk/vi

LATEST NEWS

'Tumbbad 2' actress Alia Bhatt gives a shoutout as Sohum Shah's 'Tumbbad' turns 8

'Tumbbad 2' actress Alia Bhatt gives a shoutout as Sohum Shah's 'Tumbbad' turns 8

Jasmine Sandlas says she ‘lost herself’ years ago, calls performing in Punjab deeply personal

Jasmine Sandlas says she ‘lost herself’ years ago, calls performing in Punjab deeply personal

India need cultural shift to tackle fielding form slump in shortest format, says R Sridhar about the falling fielding standards of Indian team ahead of India tour of New Zealand. Photo credit: IANS

India need cultural shift to tackle fielding form slump in shortest format, says R Sridhar

Amanda Seyfried says she isn’t comfortable with intimate scenes anymore

Amanda Seyfried says she isn’t comfortable with intimate scenes anymore

Zverev becomes first German to clinch ATP Year-End No.1 after shock Alcaraz defeat in Shanghai

Zverev becomes first German to clinch ATP Year-End No.1 after shock Alcaraz defeat in Shanghai

Juhi Chawla wishes her mom who 'sends you to the airport 3 hours before'

Juhi Chawla wishes her mom who 'sends you to the airport 3 hours before'

Two Pakistani army pilots killed after training aircraft crashes in Quetta (File image)

Two Pakistani army pilots killed after training aircraft crashes in Quetta

Sr Men Hockey Nationals: Kerala, Jharkhand held to draw; Rajasthan beat Gujarat 6-2 on Day 3 (Credit: Hockey India)

Sr Men Hockey Nationals: Kerala, Jharkhand held to draw; Rajasthan beat Gujarat 6-2 on Day 3

Uncapped Crocombe wins bumper two-year deal, Robinson returns as ECB announce central contract

Uncapped Crocombe wins bumper two-year deal, Robinson returns as ECB announce central contract

Cyprus: Defence Secretary Singh discusses UNFICYP mandate, India's contribution to UN peacekeeping

Cyprus: Defence Secretary Singh discusses UNFICYP mandate, India's contribution to UN peacekeeping