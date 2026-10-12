Bangladesh internationals Abu Hider Rony, Sabbir Rahman Roman headline Hong Kong Sixes squad

Hong Kong, Oct 12 (IANS) Bangladesh will bring a blend of international experience and emerging talent to the Hong Kong Sixes 2026, with Bangladesh internationals Abu Hider Rony and Sabbir Rahman Roman headlining the seven-member squad for the six-a-side tournament.

Abu Hider Rony will lead the side in the 2026 edition of Hong Kong Sixes. Bangladesh, who reached the Plate Final in 2025, will face Sri Lanka and Scotland in Pool B as they return to Hong Kong from October 30 to November 1.

The squad features Bangladesh internationals Abu Hider Rony and Sabbir Rahman Roman, alongside emerging talents Samiun Basir Ratul, Chowdhury Md Rizwan, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Ahrar Amin and Habibur Rahman Sohan. Nadif Chowdhury will accompany the team as Manager.

Abu Hider Rony, who has represented Bangladesh in both ODIs and T20Is, returns to the Hong Kong Sixes after featuring in the 2025 edition, where he took four wickets in the Plate Final against Hong Kong, China. Sabbir Rahman Roman also brings international experience and enjoyed a strong 2026 Top End T20 campaign in Australia, scoring 184 runs in seven matches, including two half-centuries. Samiun

Basir Ratul, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury and Habibur Rahman Sohan were also part of the Bangladesh squad in the previous edition, with Sohan scoring 85 runs.

Bangladesh's campaign will add another chapter to the region's growing cross-border cricket rivalry, with the side joining a field featuring some of Asia's leading cricket sides.

Bangladesh return to the Hong Kong Sixes after reaching the Plate Final in 2025, where they narrowly lost to hosts Hong Kong, China by one wicket. The 2026 side will look to build on that campaign when they face Sri Lanka and Scotland in Pool B.

With six players on the field and six overs per innings, the Hong Kong Sixes is built around attacking cricket, quick scoring and players contributing across disciplines.

The Hong Kong Sixes will be played from October 30 to November 1 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong. The action will be broadcast live in India on Sony Sports Network and streamed live on FanCode.

The Bangladesh squad comprises:

Abu Hider Rony (c), Samiun Basir Ratul, Chowdhury Md Rizwan, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Ahrar Amin, Sabbir Rahman Roman, Habibur Rahman Sohan

--IANS

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