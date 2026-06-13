Bangladesh cricketer Nayeem Hasan alleges police harassment in Chattogram

Chattogram, June 13 (IANS) Bangladesh Test off-spinner Nayeem Hasan has alleged that he was harassed and assaulted by members of a law enforcement agency in his hometown of Chattogram on Saturday night, with local police authorities promising a full investigation into the incident.

After his release from police custody Nayeem, who was recently included in Bangladesh's squad for their impending Test series against Zimbabwe, was in a visibly agitated state as he described the night's events.

It is alleged that the incident occurred late last night after Nayeem returned home after featuring for the last time in Prime Bank Cricket Club's final Premier League, Bangladesh's top List A competition game.

"My Premier League game was going on, my flight was delayed. I was coming from the airport through my CNG and at around 11:25 PM they (Police) stopped my CNG under the Lankan Bazar flyover and took the documents from the driver," Nayeem was quoted by Cricbuzz as saying.

According to the off-spinner he was initially cooperative with the authorities, even offering them to examine his bags.

"I told the police, 'If necessary, you can check my bag' but they grabbed me by the throat and said 'Get in the car' and took me into their car," he said.

Nayeem then claims that things quickly escalated as he tried to get to the bottom of what was happening.

"I said 'Why are you grabbing me by the throat' but they pushed me out. Then they grabbed me, beat me and abused me," he added.

The 25-year-old goes on to suggest that his status as a national cricketer made little difference at that initial stage of the ordeal.

"I even told them that I am a national cricketer and represent the country in Test matches but they hardly bothered to listen and only when they got phone calls and were informed about me, did they change their attitude," he said.

The claims have drawn attention in Bangladesh's cricket circles, especially with Nayeem now in line to represent his country in the forthcoming Test series against Zimbabwe.

Addressing the claims, Amirul Islam, Deputy Police Commissioner (North) of the Chattogram Metropolitan Police assured that a proper inquiry was on and that action would be taken if any police officers are found guilty.

"We can assure you that he (Nayeem) will get justice," Amirul told reporters.

"We are investigating the matter and whoever did it will be punished because we have zero tolerance in this regard considering police have a protocol and they must maintain that because our image is involved with it," he added.

--IANS

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