Balochistan: Ideological difference does not rule out possibility of tactical interaction between BLA and ISKP

Quetta, July 29 (IANS) The killing of a judge in Mastung district of Pakistan’s Balochistan province last week may not have yet proved a link between Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) but it does demonstrate a change in contemporary terrorism, a report has highlighted.

District and Sessions Judge Abdul Hakeem Kakar and his police guard were killed while Additional Sessions Judge Tariq Lashari was injured in Mastung after armed assailants targetted vehicle carrying judicial officers from Quetta to Mastung on July 23. Shortly afterwards, reports claimed that ISKP had taken responsibility for the attack, though the claim could not be verified and an investigation is yet to be completed to find the attacker, a report in Asia Times stated.

Currently, the terrorist groups engage in competition for territory and attention as visibility is considered a strategic asset. A terrorist group being connected to a high-profile attack can increase its capabilities beyond its actual operational reach, attract financial backing, increase recruitment and media influence irrespective of who really conducted the attack.

"Against this backdrop, the Mastung assassination matters not only because a judge was killed, but because it illustrates the growing relationship between violence and information. Judicial officers occupy one of the most sensitive positions in a state’s counterterrorism system. They oversee trials, assess evidence and uphold the legal process through which terrorist violence is prosecuted," the report mentioned.

The attack took place amid a series of incidents targeting security personnel, civilian infrastructure and transport in Mastung. These incidents were part of a coordinated campaign is not known yet. However, taken together, these showcase how insecurity can put pressure on governance, limit mobility and weaken people's trust in public institutions.

The Asia Times report detailed that narratives emerging following the attack highlight possibilities that ISKP might have actually attacked the judge or may have taken responsibility for an attack conducted by another organisation to boost its profile. The reported claim may signal logistical assistance, shared propaganda interests or restricted tactical connection between different militant groups. None of these possibilities has been proven by available evidence, and an investigation needs to be conducted on each possibility.

Traditionally, militant groups were classified as per their ideology. The BLA is an ethno-nationalist separatist movement while ISKP is the Islamic State’s regional affiliate that operates in Afghanistan and Pakistan. The ideologies of the two groups are different; however, the ideological difference does not remove the possibility of limited tactical interaction.

The incident occurred amid a rise in attacks targeting law enforcement personnel in Pakistan, especially in the border provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On July 22, a police personnel was killed after unidentified assailants opened fire on him in the Sarvekai area of Upper South Waziristan district in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The officials said police constable, deployed at Sarvekai police station, was heading to perform his duty when unidentified assailants opened fire on him near a stream in the Moley Khan Sarai area, leading Pakistani daily Dawn reported. He succumbed to his injuries at the site of the incident before medical assistance could reach him.

--IANS

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