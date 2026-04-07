April 07, 2026 11:20 PM हिंदी

Badminton Asia C'ships: Dhruv Kapila-Tanisha Crasto duo leads India’s charge with win in opener

Badminton Asia C'ships: Dhruv Kapila-Tanisha Crasto duo leads India’s charge with win in opener

Ningbo (China), April 7 (IANS) India’s top mixed doubles pair, Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto, made a winning start to their campaign on Day 1 of the Badminton Asia Championships at the Ningbo Olympic Sports Center in Ningbo, China.

Facing Thailand’s Phuwanat Horbanluekit and Benyapa Aimsaard, the Indian duo claimed the opening game 21-14. The Thai pair responded with a dominant 21-11 win in the second to force a decider. Regaining their early momentum, Dhruv and Tanisha closed out the match 21-15 in the final game.

The Indians now face a challenging Round of 16 clash against Malaysia’s Cheng Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei, who currently hold a 2-0 head-to-head advantage.

In other mixed doubles results, Ashith Surya and Amrutha Pramuthesh lost to Malaysia’s Wong Tien Ci and Lim Chiew Sien 21-16, 21-15, while Rohan Kapoor and Gadde Ruthvika Shivani bowed out against eighth seeds Goh Soon Huat and Lai Shevon Jemie, 21-13, 21-19.

Top Indian singles players, PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen, get into action on Wednesday. Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu will open her campaign against Wong Ling Ching of Malaysia in a Round of 32 match in the women's singles main draw. Three other Indian women singles players -- Unnati Hooda, Malvika Bansod, and Tanvi Sharma are also in the main draw and are expected to start their campaigns on Wednesday.

In men's singles, Thomas Cup winner H.S Prannoy will start against World No. 62, Nguyen Hai Dang of Vietnam, while youngster Ayush Shetty will meet fifth seed Li Shi Feng of China, the 2023 All-England champion, in a first-round match.

Former World Championship silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth will start his campaign against Loh Kean Yew of Singapore, while Paris Olympic Games semifinalist Lakshya Sen will open against Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong-China in a Round of 32 match.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Sabrimala review: ‘Patriarchy’ and ‘gender stereotypes’ are alien to Indian society, Centre tells SC (Photo: IANS)

Sabrimala review: ‘Patriarchy’ and ‘gender stereotypes’ are alien to Indian society, Centre tells SC

Adani tells US judge to dismiss SEC fraud suit against him as case 'legally flawed'

Adani tells US judge to dismiss SEC fraud suit against him as case 'legally flawed'

BJP chief in parleys with state CMs, state heads and seniors over Women Reservation Act

BJP chief in parleys with state CMs, state heads and seniors over Women Reservation Act

ISL 2025-26: Daniel Chima scores first of the season but Chennaiyin fall to narrow loss against Inter Kashi (Credit: Chennaiyin FC)

ISL 2025-26: Daniel Chima scores first of the season but Chennaiyin fall to narrow loss against Inter Kashi

IFL 2025-26: Dempo secure first win of the season against Shillong Lajong (Credit: IFL)

IFL 2025-26: Dempo secure first win of the season against Shillong Lajong

Nadia: West Bengal's Chief Minister and All India Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee joins members of the Matua community in a dance during an election rally ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections in Nadia, on Tuesday, April 7, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Bengal: Murshidabad key for Trinamool despite voter roll deletions

IPL 2026: Pandya, Boult return as MI opt to bowl in rain-shortened match vs RR

IPL 2026: Pandya, Boult return as MI opt to bowl in rain-shortened match vs RR

Indian women's team reaches Nairobi for FIFA Series 2026 Kenya with 22 players

Indian women's team reaches Nairobi for FIFA Series 2026 Kenya with 22 players

IPL 2026: Match 13 between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians to start at 10.10 pm, reduced to 11 overs each

IPL 2026: Match 13 between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians to start at 10.10 pm, reduced to 11 overs each

Washington, D.C.: White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt gestures at a White House press briefing in Washington, D.C., the United States, March 25, 2026. U.S. President Donald Trump will "unleash hell" if Iran refuses to make a deal over the ongoing U.S.-Israeli war against Iran, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Wednesday. (Xinhua via IANS)

Iran faces 8pm deadline from the US: White House