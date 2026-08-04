Awami League accuses successive govts of turning Bangladesh into 'state failure'

Dhaka, Aug 4 (IANS) Bangladesh's Awami League on Tuesday claimed that, two years after the "so-called July Movement", the country has descended into a "state failure", alleging that promises of reform, civil liberties and the rule of law have instead been replaced by a "dangerous security vacuum, systemic violence, and state institutions weaponised for political consolidation."

The party alleged that successive administrations, from the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus to the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government, have exploited the prevailing chaos to keep the public paralysed and silent.

“From the technocratic misrule of the interim administration to the governance of the elected BNP administration, neither regime stabilised the nation. Instead, both leveraged public insecurity to justify extraordinary powers while allowing vigilantes, criminal networks, and partisan mobs to police society,” the Awami League stated.

According to the party, the post-July security vacuum has turned Bangladesh’s most vulnerable into easy targets, with religious minorities, women, and children facing systematic terror, property seizure, and sexual violence while state institutions have provided neither protection nor justice.

The Awami League cited a minority rights group, "Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council", which documented more than 2,000 attacks on minority homes, businesses, and places of worship between August 2024 and June 2026.

The group recorded 522 communal attacks, 66 deaths, 95 assaults on temples and churches, and 28 cases of sexual violence against minority women and girls across Bangladesh in 2025. It added that the first half of 2026 witnessed further 257 sectarian incidents, including murders and organised land grabs.

“The interim government dismissed these as ‘political, not communal.’ The BNP government that followed has shown no greater urgency. Temples continue to be vandalised, families driven from their land, and killers walk free,” the Awami League noted.

The party further highlighted that crimes against women and minors have surged since the July 2024 demonstrations.

Referring to Dhaka-based human rights organisation Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK), the party said that 118 girls were raped and 17 murdered following assault during the first four months of 2026. It further cited the child-rights group "Shishurai Shob" which documented that 86 children were killed and 336 were sexually abused between January and June this year, with neighbours, relatives, and teachers repeatedly identified among the alleged perpetrators.

Expressing grave concern over the escalating violence across Bangladesh, the Awami League alleged that mob killings, political assassinations, rape, minority attacks, land grabbing, assaults on teachers and journalists- all reflected a common pattern of “weak investigation, delayed justice, and political interference.”

“Two years after the July Movement, Bangladesh has not gained safety, justice, or the rule of law. It has gained fear. Murders, muggings, abductions, and open extortion dominate daily life. Women and children face heightened sexual violence. Minorities live under constant threat. Political actors settle scores with impunity while ordinary citizens retreat indoors after dark,” it added.

Asserting that the international community can no longer hide behind “diplomatic platitudes” or pretend that Bangladesh is undergoing a healthy "political transition”, the Awami League said that foreign governments, international human rights bodies, and trade partners must hold the authorities in Dhaka accountable for the breakdown of law and order in the country.

--IANS

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