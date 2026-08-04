August 04, 2026 3:27 PM हिंदी

Awami League accuses successive govts of turning Bangladesh into 'state failure'

Awami League accuses successive govts of turning Bangladesh into 'state failure'

Dhaka, Aug 4 (IANS) Bangladesh's Awami League on Tuesday claimed that, two years after the "so-called July Movement", the country has descended into a "state failure", alleging that promises of reform, civil liberties and the rule of law have instead been replaced by a "dangerous security vacuum, systemic violence, and state institutions weaponised for political consolidation."

The party alleged that successive administrations, from the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus to the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government, have exploited the prevailing chaos to keep the public paralysed and silent.

“From the technocratic misrule of the interim administration to the governance of the elected BNP administration, neither regime stabilised the nation. Instead, both leveraged public insecurity to justify extraordinary powers while allowing vigilantes, criminal networks, and partisan mobs to police society,” the Awami League stated.

According to the party, the post-July security vacuum has turned Bangladesh’s most vulnerable into easy targets, with religious minorities, women, and children facing systematic terror, property seizure, and sexual violence while state institutions have provided neither protection nor justice.

The Awami League cited a minority rights group, "Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council", which documented more than 2,000 attacks on minority homes, businesses, and places of worship between August 2024 and June 2026.

The group recorded 522 communal attacks, 66 deaths, 95 assaults on temples and churches, and 28 cases of sexual violence against minority women and girls across Bangladesh in 2025. It added that the first half of 2026 witnessed further 257 sectarian incidents, including murders and organised land grabs.

“The interim government dismissed these as ‘political, not communal.’ The BNP government that followed has shown no greater urgency. Temples continue to be vandalised, families driven from their land, and killers walk free,” the Awami League noted.

The party further highlighted that crimes against women and minors have surged since the July 2024 demonstrations.

Referring to Dhaka-based human rights organisation Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK), the party said that 118 girls were raped and 17 murdered following assault during the first four months of 2026. It further cited the child-rights group "Shishurai Shob" which documented that 86 children were killed and 336 were sexually abused between January and June this year, with neighbours, relatives, and teachers repeatedly identified among the alleged perpetrators.

Expressing grave concern over the escalating violence across Bangladesh, the Awami League alleged that mob killings, political assassinations, rape, minority attacks, land grabbing, assaults on teachers and journalists- all reflected a common pattern of “weak investigation, delayed justice, and political interference.”

“Two years after the July Movement, Bangladesh has not gained safety, justice, or the rule of law. It has gained fear. Murders, muggings, abductions, and open extortion dominate daily life. Women and children face heightened sexual violence. Minorities live under constant threat. Political actors settle scores with impunity while ordinary citizens retreat indoors after dark,” it added.

Asserting that the international community can no longer hide behind “diplomatic platitudes” or pretend that Bangladesh is undergoing a healthy "political transition”, the Awami League said that foreign governments, international human rights bodies, and trade partners must hold the authorities in Dhaka accountable for the breakdown of law and order in the country.

--IANS

scor/rs

LATEST NEWS

‘Showing up every single day kept me going’: Elavenil opens up on resilience, recovery and the road ahead

‘Showing up every single day kept me going’: Elavenil opens up on resilience, recovery and the road ahead

Indian firms accelerate AI adoptiaon and returns; only 4 pc have data readiness

Indian firms accelerate AI adoption and returns; only 4 pc have data readiness

Smriti Khaannaa opens up on what drew her to micro-drama series ‘They Chose Wrong Enemy’

Smriti Khaannaa opens up on what drew her to micro-drama series ‘They Chose Wrong Enemy’

Stokes wants to coach England in future; rules out 2027 Ashes return

Stokes wants to coach England in future; rules out 2027 Ashes return

India hands over 500 litres of Technical Malathion to Sri Lanka

India hands over 500 litres of Technical Malathion to Sri Lanka

IIMUN founder says RSS chief Bhagwat to address Gen Z, Gen Alpha on Aug 6, share nation-building thoughts

RSS chief set for dialogue with Gen Z, Gen Alpha in Mumbai; to share nation-building thoughts

India's auto demand stays resilient in July as passenger vehicle sales surge 34 pc

India's auto demand stays resilient in July as passenger vehicle sales surge 34 pc

'Africa deserves a World Cup again': Graeme Smith hails CWC 2027 return to the continent

'Africa deserves a World Cup again': Graeme Smith hails CWC 2027 return to the continent

Christopher Nolan talks about 'fundamental flaw' with film criticism

Christopher Nolan talks about 'fundamental flaw' with film criticism

Shakira expresses love, gratitude towards young dancers from Uganda: I love you like you are children of my own

Shakira expresses love, gratitude towards young dancers from Uganda: I love you like you are children of my own