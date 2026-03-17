Australian parliament moves cross-party motion raising concern over human rights in Tibet

Canberra, March 17 (IANS) The Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC) co-chair Senator Deborah O’Neill (Labour) continues to highlight the international concern over human right violations in Tibet and the protection of Tibetan cultural and religious identity. The Senator recently introduced a cross-party motion on Tibet in the Australian Senate. Marking the 67th anniversary of the 1959 Tibetan Uprising, an identical motion was also passed in Australia's House of Representatives.

The initiative marks Australia as the first nation within the IPAC network to introduce a parliamentary motion on Tibet after the Alliance’s agreement at the IPAC Brussels Summit 2025 to pursue coordinated parliamentary action on Tibet.

Senators from various political parties co-sponsored the motion, showcasing strong cross-party consensus in the Australian Senate on the importance of protecting Tibetan human rights and safeguarding religious freedom.

The motion read, that the Senate extends well-wishes to the Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday and commends his lifelong commitment and contribution to the promotion of oneness of humanity, nonviolence, human rights, interfaith harmony, environmental awareness and democracy. It reiterated that governments should not interfere in the selection of religious leaders, and that includes the reincarnation of the 14th Dalai Lama.

It also expresses deep concern over the Chinese Government's "repressive policies" in Tibet "aimed at eradicating the distinct cultural and religious identity" of the Tibetan people, including plans to interfere in the centuries-old spiritual tradition concerning the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama. The motion urged the Chinese Government to recognise the fundamental human rights of Tibetan people and to enter into genuine dialogue, without precondition, with the Dalai Lama with a view to achieving long-term peace and freedom in Tibet.

Last month, leading rights group Human Rights Watch (HRW) in its 2026 World Report stated that the Chinese government has intensified its repression in 2025 with the Chinese President Xi Jinping directing the government to impose ideological conformity and loyalty to him and the Chinese Communist Party.

According to HRW, Uyghurs, Tibetans and other communities with different identities, including members of unofficial churches, face the most severe suppression of rights. Chinese authorities have also intensified repression in Hong Kong, it said.

Maya Wang, Deputy Asia Director at Human Rights Watch, said, "The Chinese government under Xi Jinping has amassed an increasingly disastrous human rights record, expanding and deepening its crackdown on fundamental freedoms. Foreign governments have largely been unwilling to push back against the threats the Chinese government poses to the international human rights system, let alone within China."

According to the HRW statement, Xi Jinping visited Tibet and Xinjiang largely to showcase his government's strong control. The Chinese government is expected to pass a draft law to justify repression of minorities, facilitate increasing ideological control and foster control abroad.

As per the report, thousands of Uyghurs continue to remain imprisoned unfairly in China. The Chinese government also banned celebrations of Tibetan religious leader Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday in Tibet. It mentioned that the repression has increased after Chinese authorities imposed the National Security Law on Hong Kong.

--IANS

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