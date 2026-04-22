Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina Roshan wishes Rakesh Roshan, Pinkie Roshan on 55th wedding anniversary

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan’s Sunaina Roshan, on the 22nd of April, took to her social media to wish her parents, Bollywood veteran actor Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan, on their 55th wedding anniversary.

The doting daughter shared a heartfelt note celebrating their forever bond, and expressed what they mean to her.

“Happy 55th Anniversary to the two people who showed me what love, strength and commitment truly look like. Everything I am today is shaped by all that you’ve given me so selflessly. Your love is beautiful, steady and deeply inspiring. Love you both @pinkieroshan @rakesh_roshan9,” she wrote.

The picture shared by Sunaina shows Rakesh Roshan standing behind Pinkie Roshan and Sunaina as the ladies sit together on a couch, all smiling for the camera and dressed in classy ensembles.

For the uninitiated, Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan tied the knot in 1971 and have since then been together for over five decades now.

Pinkie Roshan is the daughter of ace filmmaker J. Om Prakash.

For the uninitiated, Rakesh Roshan is the son of legendary music composer Roshan, and went on to carve his own path in Bollywood as an actor, producer and director.

From Karan Arjun, Khoon Bhari Maang, to Koi... Mil Gaya, and the successful Krrish franchise, Rakesh Roshan had been the man behind all the mentioned classics.

His brother, Rajesh Roshan, is a renowned music composer known in Hindi cinema.

Rakesh and Pinkie are parents to two children, Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan and Sunaina Roshan.

Talking about Hrithik Roshan, he made his debut in 2000 with Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, which turned out to be a huge blockbuster and continues to be remembered even 26 years after its release.

Talking about Sunaina, the elder daughter of Rakesh and Pinkie, has been sharing videos on her social media account wherein she talks about her struggles with certain addictions, low-life conditions, emotional discrepancies and other topics.

A few weeks ago, she had opened up about her personal battle with addiction and struggle with alcohol, junk food and sweets. She stated how admitting the problem and accepting it became a very tough life-changing moment.

She also highlighted how addiction often goes unnoticed, and said that addiction can take many forms, food, alcohol, even habits one doesn't realise they are clinging to.

Sunaina further stressed that the right approach and a solid support system played a crucial role in her recovery.

Encouraging others who may be dealing with similar struggles, Sunaina emphasized on the importance of seeking help and being patient with oneself during the tough journey. “

For the uninitiated, Sunaina Roshan has previously battled serious medical issues, including cancer and a brain condition, emerging victorious and healthy.

---IANS

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