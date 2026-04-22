India, UK agree to address contemporary challenges, advance Indo-Pacific security

London, April 22 (IANS) Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan held a meeting with his UK counterpart, Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, on Wednesday, during which India and UK reaffirmed their shared resolve to address contemporary challenges from global trade imbalances to emerging cyber threats while advancing a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific..

"General Anil Chauhan, CDS, during his official visit to the United Kingdom interacted with Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, CDS UK. India and the UK reaffirmed their shared resolve to collaboratively address contemporary challenges from global trade imbalances to emerging cyber threats while advancing a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific and harnessing accelerated technological transformation," Headquarters of Integrated Defence Staff posted on X.

"This visit will strengthen Defence Cooperation and strategic convergence, underscoring a shared commitment to Global Security, stability and resilience," it added.

During his visit to the UK, General Chauhan interacted with the Commandant and faculty of the Royal College of Defence Studies (RCDS) and discussed the evolving global security environment, underlying trends and their strategic impact.

"He subsequently addressed the pinnacle cohort on the 'Impact of Recent Conflicts on Military Strategy', highlighting the changing nature of conflict, India’s strategic dilemmas and India’s role in shaping a stable and secure global order," Headquarters of Integrated Defence Staff posted on X.

Earlier on Tuesday, General Anil Chauhan met Defence Industry leaders of the UK and emphasised that enhanced economic integration will allow smoother collaboration in defence manufacturing, technology transfer and supply chain resilience.

In a post on X, the Headquarters of Integrated Defence Staff stated, "General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff CDS, engaged Defence Industry leaders of UK, focusing on impetus to defence collaboration."

"The CDS emphasised that enhanced economic integration will enable smoother collaboration in defence manufacturing, technology transfer and supply chain resilience. He further highlighted that Defence Industrial Collaboration will boost co-design, co-development and co-production of critical technologies," he added.

General Chauhan also laid a wreath at Memorial Gates, Constitution Hill in the UK and paid tribute to the fallen, honouring their courage and supreme sacrifice.

CDS General Anil Chauhan met the UK's Minister of State for Defence Readiness and Industry Luke Pollard, with their discussions focusing on the evolving nature of conflict and deepening military-to-military cooperation.

General Chauhan also met the UK's Minister of State (MoS) for Indo-Pacific Seema Malhotra.

"CDS also held high-impact bilateral talks with Ms Seema Malhotra, MoS for Indo-Pacific to take forward India - UK Partnership, Defence Industrial Roadmap and Tech and Security initiatives to counter emerging challenges in the Indo-Pacific," the HQ, Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) said in a post on X.

"Both sides emphasised enhancing cooperation in Cyber, Intelligence and Space domains, including information resilience and specialised exchanges. The exchange reaffirmed a shared commitment to resilient, Future Ready forces and a strengthened India - UK strategic partnership," it added.

General Chauhan also led a roundtable conference with leading officials, think tanks and intellectuals on "Indian military transformation - challenges and opportunity".

"General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff CDS, led an engaging roundtable conference with leading officials, think tanks and intellectuals on 'Indian military transformation challenges and opportunity', focused on the evolving strategic landscape and the imperatives of modern military transformation during his visit to the United Kingdom," the HQ, IDS posted on X.

"Discussions underscored the centrality of advanced technologies in defence, enhancement of operational capabilities and closer synergy across industrial, intelligence and cyber domains, alongside strategic communication and joint engagements to further strengthen a robust, future-oriented India-UK Defence Partnership," it added.

On Monday, General Chauhan was accorded a Ceremonial Step Line and received by his UK counterpart, Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton in London.

--IANS

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