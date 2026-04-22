Malavika Mohanan discloses when and why she last cried!

Chennai, April 22 (IANS) South sensation Malavika Mohanan, who has steadily carved a niche for herself across film industries, has now disclosed when and why she last shed tears.

The actress, who took to Instagram to have an Ask Me Anything session with her fans and followers, was asked when was the last time she had cried.

Respoding to the question, Malavika Mohanan said, "I think it was... I was in Chennai last month for work. I was there for a prolonged period. While my team is lovely, I think staying away from home, from family, from loved ones for a very long period of time can start getting very lonely."

She went on to explain,"Just coming back to your hotel room, not having anyone to talk to at the end of the day.... I think it started getting to me at one point. So, it wasn't like dramatic crying but I feel like I went into a very low space."

The actress also opened up about her next project with Vijay Sethupathi. The actress, while sharing her excitement about being part of a film that had a strong creative vision and an equally passionate team, said, “Currently, I’m working on a film with Vijay Sethupathi sir, and it’s a Tamil-language film. It’s directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, who, in my opinion, is one of the best filmmakers of our generation. The shoot is going really well, and we’re having a lovely, lovely time bringing the story to life. It’s genuinely a great team to be working with. I’m very excited about this one it’s called 'Pocket Novel', and it’s releasing this year. I can’t wait for all of you to see it.”

Apart from 'Pocket Novel, Malavika will also be seen in director P S Mithran's spy thriller 'Sardar 2' alongside Karthi. The actress, who plays the lead along with actor Karthi in the spy thriller, had, while wrapping up the shooting of the film, said, "And it’s a wrap for #Sardar2! I started this project with the most challenging schedule of the film & ended it with the most fun schedule in Bangkok. What a mad ride this one’s been!"

Thanking her co-star Karthi and director P S Mithran, the actress had added, "@Karthi_Offl, you’ve been an absolute gem to work with. Who knew we had so many interests in common. @Psmithran, Thank you for making me a part of this one. So unlike anything I’ve done before. This is a special one. See you in the cinemas soon."

--IANS

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