Maharashtra Scooters' profit plunges 92 pc in Q4 FY26

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Maharashtra Scooters' profit plunged 92.23 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 4.01 crore in March quarter 2026 (Q4 FY26), compared with Rs 51.63 crore in the corresponding period previous financial year (Q4 FY25).

The sharp drop in profitability came even as total income edged down 3.55 per cent to Rs 6.51 crore during the quarter.

For Q4 FY26, the company’s profit before tax also witnessed a significant contraction, falling 91.20 per cent to Rs 5.46 crore from Rs 62.05 crore a year ago, as per its regulatory filing.

On the cost front, total expenses declined substantially by 55.88 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1.05 crore in the March quarter. However, employee benefit expenses surged 339.99 per cent to Rs 0.22 crore, partially offsetting the benefit of lower overall costs.

Other expenses, meanwhile, fell 41.13 per cent to Rs 0.83 crore, as per its regulatory filing.

Despite the weak earnings, the company announced a shareholder payout. Its board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 60 per share, equivalent to 600 per cent on a face value of Rs 10, for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

The dividend is subject to approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting and, if cleared, will be paid on or before August 4, 2026. The record date to determine eligible shareholders has been set as June 30, 2026.

Maharashtra Scooters operates in the manufacturing of dies, jigs, fixtures and die-casting components, catering primarily to the automobile industry.

The shares slipped 2.10 per cent to Rs 12,740 after the company reported a sharp decline in its fourth-quarter earnings.

Maharashtra Scooters Limited (MSL), based in Pune, primarily functions as an investment company rather than an active vehicle manufacturer.

A subsidiary of Bajaj Holdings and Investment Limited, it operates as an unregistered Core Investment Company (CIC), with more than 90 per cent of its assets invested within the Bajaj group and a key focus on generating returns through investment income.

--IANS

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