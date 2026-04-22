Bangladesh fined for slow over rate in 2nd ODI against New Zealand

Dhaka, April 22 (IANS) Bangladesh cricket team have been fined 10 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate during the second men’s ODI against New Zealand at Shere Bangla National Stadium.

According to the ICC press release, as quoted by the Daily Star, match referee Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel imposed the sanction after determining that Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s side fell two overs short of the required rate once time allowances were taken into consideration.

As per Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which governs minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for each over not completed within the stipulated time. The two-over shortfall resulted in the 10 per cent penalty.

Mehidy admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction, meaning no formal hearing was necessary. The charge was brought forward by on-field umpires Richard Illingworth and Gazi Sohel, along with third umpire Nitin Menon and fourth umpire Masudur Rahman Mukul.

Despite the penalty, Bangladesh delivered a strong on-field performance to secure a six-wicket victory at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Opting to bat first, New Zealand struggled to build momentum and were bowled out for 198 in 48.4 overs. Opener Nick Kelly stood out with a determined 83 off 102 balls, while Muhammad Abbas added 19.

Bangladesh’s bowling effort was spearheaded by Nahid Rana, who claimed an impressive 5/32 in his 10 overs to earn Player of the Match honours. Support came from Shoriful Islam with two wickets, while Taskin Ahmed, Soumya Sarkar and Rishad Hossain chipped in with one each.

In reply, Bangladesh comfortably chased down the 199-run target, finishing with six wickets in hand and 87 balls remaining. Early setbacks saw Saif Hassan and Sarkar dismissed cheaply, but a crucial 120-run stand between Tanzid Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto steadied the innings.

Tanzid led the scoring with a brisk 76 off 58 deliveries, while Shanto contributed a composed 50 before retiring hurt. Towhid Hridoy then guided the team home with an unbeaten 30.

For New Zealand, Jayden Lennox picked up two wickets, while Will O'Rourke and Nathan Smith claimed one each.

The win helped Bangladesh level the three-match series 1-1, with the deciding game set to take place in Chattogram on Thursday.

--IANS

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