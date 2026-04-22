Rajnath Singh interacts with Indian diaspora in Germany, highlights India’s rapid economic growth

Berlin, April 22 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacted with the members of the Indian community in Berlin and praised them for acting as a "strongest bridge" between the two countries, with contributions spanning across business, technology, healthcare, academia, and arts.

He spoke about India's rapid economic growth and technological progress and mentioned advances in infrastructure, start-ups, space, and digital innovation. He stated that the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision is aimed at strengthening domestic capabilities, boosting manufacturing, and reducing dependence on imports.

Stressing that India's stature has grown on the global stage under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, he said, "Earlier, India's words at the international fora were not heeded; but today, the whole world listens carefully," he said. He exhorted the Indians in Germany to promote India's perspective globally and deepen economic ties.

He highlighted that 2026 marks 75 years of diplomatic relations with Germany, which is built on trust, mutual respect, and shared democratic values. He urged the Indian community members to continue contributing to a stronger India-Germany partnership while staying rooted in their own heritage. He reaffirmed the commitment towards the diaspora by assuring the Indian government's continued support and security to its citizens living in different parts of the world.

In a post on X, Rajnath Singh stated, "Delighted to interact with the members of Indian community in Berlin. The Indian diaspora is the Living Bridge between India and Germany and it has evolved into a strong force in the recent years. During my interaction, I underlined India's rapid economic growth and technological progress including areas like infrastructure, startups, space, and digital innovation."

On Tuesday, Singh addressed the German Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence and Security, with discussion focused on India-Germany strategic partnership and the recently signed India-EU strategic and defence partnership agreement.

"Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh today addressed the German Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence and Security. He was received by Mr Thomas Roewekamp, Member of Parliament and Chairman of the Committee. The discussion centred around India-Germany strategic partnership and the recently signed India-EU strategic and defence partnership agreement. The two sides also shared their perspectives on important regional and global issues," Office of Defence Minister posted on X.

Rajnath Singh also paid tribute to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore at Humboldt University in Berlin. The Defence Minister arrived in Berlin for a three-day visit to Germany.

In a post on X, the Directorate of Public Relations, Ministry of Defence, stated, "Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh arrived in Berlin today on a three-day official visit to Germany. He was flown in a Special German Air Force aircraft, escorted by fighter jets from Munich to Berlin, and accorded military honours upon arrival."

During his visit, Rajnath Singh is set to hold talks with his German counterpart, Boris Pistorius, and other senior leaders of the government.

Discussions will focus on increasing defence-industrial collaboration, strengthening military-to-military engagements, and exploring opportunities in emerging sectors like cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and drones, according to the Ministry of Defence.

A Defence Industrial Cooperation Roadmap and Implementing Arrangement for Cooperation in UN Peacekeeping Operations Training are likely to be signed in the presence of both ministers.

"The visit will provide an opportunity to review the ongoing defence cooperation initiatives and identify new avenues for collaboration between the defence industries of both countries. Shri Rajnath Singh is also expected to interact with key representatives of the German defence industry, with a view to promoting joint development and co-production under the Make-in-India initiative," the Ministry of Defence statement said.

--IANS

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