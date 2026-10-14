Australia Women complete 3-0 ODI series sweep over Bangladesh with eight-wicket win

Brisbane, Oct 14 (IANS) Australia completed a comprehensive 3-0 sweep of the women's ODI series against Bangladesh with a clinical eight-wicket victory in the third and final match at Allan Border Field here, chasing down a target of 173 in just 22.4 overs with 164 balls to spare.

Veteran pacer Megan Schutt led Australia's bowling effort with an outstanding spell of 4/16 in 10 overs, helping restrict Bangladesh to 172 in 49.5 overs after the hosts elected to bowl first. Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland then ensured a comfortable finish with an unbeaten partnership, as Perry struck 65 not out off 64 balls and Sutherland smashed 74 not out off just 52 deliveries.

Schutt broke up Bangladesh's top order early on, leaving the visitors at 18 for three, after Sharmin Akhter and Shorna Akter brought the innings back with half-centuries. Sharmin scored 50, and Shorna added 54, providing resistance during the middle overs.

Australia's bowlers kept up the pressure; Sutherland claimed 2 for 25 and Ash Gardner 2 for 49, breaking the important partnerships and making it impossible for Bangladesh to put together a competitive score.

Australia lost two wickets but still controlled the chase. Elyse Perry provided a steady performance with his innings, and Sutherland sped things up with a fluent display of strokeplay which enabled the home team to cross the finish line in just 22.4 overs.

The win marked a dominant series for Australia, who had shown their superiority through convincing victories in the first two ODIs.

In their first match on October 9, Sutherland was in control of the ball, taking 4/30 when Bangladesh were dismissed for 166. Australia reached the target in 25.4 overs and won by seven wickets, thanks to the contributions of their top order, which enabled a comfortable win.

In the second ODI, Bangladesh put up a competitive total of 220 all out, a score made possible by a historic century from Sobhana Mostary, who reached 118, and an unbeaten 74 from captain Nigar Sultana.

Yet it was the opening batter Georgia Voll who delivered a performance that won the match, scoring 131 not out off 97 balls and thus leading Australia to a nine-wicket win in 28.1 overs, which secured the series with one game to spare.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh 172 all out in 49.5 overs (Shorna Akter 54, Sharmin Akhter 50; Megan Schutt 4-16) lost to Australia 175/2 in 22.4 overs (Annabel Sutherland 74*, Ellyse Perry 65*; Disha Biswas 1-40) by eight wickets

--IANS

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