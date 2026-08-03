Delhi BJP slams Kejriwal’s plan to stage 'illegal march' to PM residence tomorrow

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Harsh Malhotra said that AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal’s announcement to march to the Prime Minister’s residence with 100 people on Tuesday is part of the ongoing competition between him and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over who can emerge as the country’s number one "anarchist."

He said that ever since Rahul Gandhi staged a protest at the Prime Minister’s residence, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kejriwal appeared to be falling behind in this politics of disruption.

To make up for it, Kejriwal has now announced that he will march to the Prime Minister’s residence on Tuesday over the ethanol issue without obtaining permission.

The Delhi BJP President said that creating disorder first and then playing the victim card has long been Kejriwal’s political style.

“On Tuesday, when the police prevented him from entering the Prime Minister’s residence without permission, Kejriwal will once again play the victim card and claim that the government refused even to hold talks with him,” said Malhotra.

The Delhi BJP President further said that both Kejriwal and the Congress have already been exposed on the issue of ethanol-blended petrol.

He said that the use of ethanol is the need of the hour because it not only helps reduce air pollution but also increases farmers’ income while saving the country a significant amount of foreign exchange.

He urged both Kejriwal and Rahul Gandhi to listen to the statement made in Parliament on August 11, 2005, by the then Congress Minister Mani Shankar Aiyar, who had clearly stated that blending ethanol with petrol was in the national interest and that the government would implement it.

The Delhi BJP President added that instead of misleading citizens over ethanol-blended petrol, Kejriwal and the Congress should produce 100 vehicles before the nation, each accompanied by a certificate from a qualified automobile engineer confirming that the vehicle was damaged due to ethanol.

--IANS

rch/dan