October 13, 2026 10:22 PM हिंदी

Atal's ton and lower-order fight help Afghanistan secure famous draw against Bangladesh

Sediqullah Atal's ton and lower-order fight help Afghanistan secure famous draw against Bangladesh in the one-off Test at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Photo credit: Afghan Cricket Board/X

Abu Dhabi, Oct 13 (IANS) Afghanistan secured an epic draw against Bangladesh in their one-off Test at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday on the back of a marvellous century from Sediqullah Atal and a lower-order heroic fight from Yamin Ahmadzai, Qais Ahmad and Zia-ur-Rehman Akbar.

Asked to chase an improbable target of 479, Afghanistan made 346/8 and, more importantly, batted 142 overs to produce a famous draw. Bangladesh let several chances slip by and could not manage to pick up the remaining two wickets, with Qais going back unbeaten on 49 from 80 balls and Zia-ur-Rehman playing blocking 12 balls without a run.

It was a brilliant fourth innings defence set up by Atal. He dropped anchor and made 111 from 332 balls in what could be a defining innings in his Test career. He batted for eight hours and 34 minutes for this result, which is now the seventh longest knock recorded in the fourth innings of a Test. Atal's hundred is also the first by an Afghan player in the fourth innings of a Test.

Afghanistan resumed the final day on 132/3 with Atal and Hashmatullah Shahidi in the middle. Shahidi was retired hurt early in the first session after a throw from a deep fielder hit his knee. Atal played time with Ikram Alikhil as he reached his fifty off 166 balls and later also survived a missed stumping from Litton Das on 70.

However, Alikhil's 33-run resistance came to an end just before lunch when he gloved a pull for Das to take a brilliant one-handed catch as Afghanistan went to lunch break at 203/4 and Shahidi still in the hut.

Atal then found Ismat Alam in the second session as the latter made four runs from 60 balls to kill time in a 40-run stand. However, Alam was dismissed by Mehidy Hasan Miraz shortly after Atal scored his hundred.

Shahidi then walked in but was dismissed before tea on 36 as Afghanistan were in trouble at 265/6 after the second session. With one complete session to play, Atal was left with the lower order.

To make matters worse for Afghanistan, he was dismissed in the first hour of the final session to leave them 281/7 and still some 22 overs were left with only three wickets in hand.

Bangladesh made some errors in the field as they missed a couple of run-out chances, while Hasan Mahmud dropped Qais at mid-wicket. Bangladesh found life again when Ahmadzai was dismissed for 19, with Mominul Haque taking a brilliant catch at short fine leg to send Afghanistan eight down.

However, Qais and Zia-ur-Rehman blocked the remaining balls, and Qais also took a hamstring treatment in the end to pull off a historic draw.

Brief Scores:

Bangladesh 346 (Tanzid 83, Shadman 67; Saleem 4-82) and 372/7 (Litton 102, Shanto 82, Saleem 2-69) drew with Afghanistan 240 (Rahmat 105, Malik 62, Mahmud 5-55) and 346/8 (Sediqullah Atal 111, Rahmat 51, Qais 49*, Ebadot 3-50)

--IANS

vm/bsk/

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