October 03, 2026 12:16 PM हिंदी

Asian Games: Abhishek Sharma completes 400 T20 sixes, surpasses Gayle in twin records

Asian Games: Abhishek Sharma completes 400 T20 sixes, surpasses Gayle in twin records

Nisshin, Oct 3 (IANS) India star opener Abhishek Sharma registered a couple of major milestones during his stroke-filled innings of 61 against Pakistan in the Asian Games gold medal clash at the Karogi Sports Park here on Saturday.

Abhishek displayed a jaw-dropping performance during his 28-ball 61, which featured seven sixes and three fours. During his knock, the Southpaw completed his 400 T20 sixes as he went past legend Chris Gayle in a major record list. Abhishek became the second-fastest player to hit 400 maximums in the shortest international format (in terms of balls taken).

The Indian star took only 3513 balls to reach the milestone, while Gayle was the previous second-quickest to the milestone when he hit his 400 maximums in 3557 deliveries. Meanwhile, Andre Russell (3027 balls) remains the quickest player to get to 400 maximums.

Fastest to 400 T20 sixes (balls taken):

3027 A Russell

3513 Abhishek Sharma

3557 C Gayle

3803 T David

3944 K Pollard

4045 N Pooran

4072 E Lewis

Abhishek registered another major record during his outing. He also completed 100 T20 sixes in 2026 and became the second fastest player to reach 100 maximums in a calendar year. The Indian opener took 651 balls to hit 100 maximums this year, going past the likes of Dewald Brevis and Chris Gayle. Russell is the fastest player in this list too.

Fastest to 100 T20 sixes in a calendar year (balls taken):

589 A Russell (2019)

651 Abhishek Sharma (2026)

653 D Brevis (2025)

724 C Gayle (2016)

728 Karanbir Singh (2025)

India opted to bat first against Pakistan in the cricket final. The Men in Blue went with an unchanged team for the gold medal clash as Arshdeep Singh, Yash Thakur and Vipraj Nigam remained on the bench.

Pakistan came into the final with one change as batting all-rounder Saad Masood gets a game ahead of fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jr.

--IANS

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