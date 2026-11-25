Dhaka, Nov 25 (IANS) Amid escalating political violence across Bangladesh, a leader of the Awami League was shot dead in the Daulatpur area of Khulna district, local media reported.

The deceased, identified as 40-year-old Abdul Halim Sheikh, was shot in the Kalpataru Market area under Daulatpur Police Station on Tuesday night.

Halim previously served as organising secretary of the Awami League's Ward 4 unit under Khulna City Corporation (KCC).

Confirming the incident, Daulatpur Police Inspector Zahidul Islam said that the attackers arrived on a motorcycle, opened fire on Halim four times, and escaped.

He said that Halim sustained bullet injuries to his head, chest, and the corner of his eye, Bangladeshi media outlet bdnews24 reported.

Halim was taken to Khulna Medical College Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Sudarshan Kumar Roy, Deputy Commissioner of Khulna Metropolitan Police's North Division, said that police were investigating the incident, while the motive and attackers' identities remain unknown.

The incident comes against the backdrop of a series of shootings across Khulna, including an attack at Palongki restaurant following extortion threats, as well as incidents in Labanchara, Sadar and Aranghata.

Police statistics showed that 81 people were murdered in Khulna district and city by November 24, including 41 in the city and 40 in surrounding areas.

Over 100 people have been injured in shooting incidents, while residents say a spate of killings, attempted murders and gunfire has created an atmosphere of fear despite police raids and operations to recover illegal arms.

The killing of Halim came a day after the Awami League raised concerns over the safety of its leaders and activists following former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's announcement of her return to the country next month.

The party cited recent arson attacks on party members' homes and businesses in Narail district as an example of a deteriorating security situation in the country.

The Awami League questioned why the return or political participation of a rival leader should be treated as a threat if the BNP government genuinely enjoys public confidence.

According to local media reports, over 50 houses and several shops belonging to Awami League leaders and activists were set ablaze in Kalia upazila of Narail district amid escalating violence and a deteriorating law and order situation in Bangladesh.

The arson attacks took place in Bendar Char village under Kalia municipality on the afternoon of November 20.

Condemning the attack, the Awami League said, "This was not a minor disturbance. It was an alarming episode of political violence that demands national and international scrutiny. Yet, what makes the incident even more disturbing is the apparent determination of the authorities to minimise its severity rather than provide a comprehensive account of what happened."

--IANS

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