Trump declares Iran 'defeated' as war rages

Washington, March 21 (IANS) US President Donald Trump asserted that Iran’s military had been “finished,” even as fighting continued and global concerns mounted over oil routes and regional stability.

Speaking to reporters on the South Lawn and in a detailed statement, Trump said the United States was close to concluding its military campaign.

“We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East with respect to the Terrorist Regime of Iran,” he said.

Trump outlined a sweeping set of goals, including “Completely degrading Iranian Missile Capability, Launchers, and everything else pertaining to them,” “Destroying Iran’s Defense Industrial Base,” and “Eliminating their Navy and Air Force, including Anti-Aircraft Weaponry.”

He also emphasised preventing Tehran from developing nuclear weapons, saying the United States would ensure Iran never gets “even close to Nuclear Capability.”

In his remarks to reporters, Trump described the military balance as decisively in Washington’s favor.

“I think we’ve won…We’ve knocked out everything, we’re roaming free. From a military standpoint…they’re finished,” he said.

Despite calls from some countries to pause the fighting, Trump made clear he had no interest in a ceasefire.

“You don’t do a ceasefire when you’re literally obliterating the other side…We’re not looking to do that,” he said.

The president also addressed concerns over the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil transit route, suggesting that countries dependent on it should take the lead in securing it.

“We don’t use the strait, the United States, we don’t need it…Europe needs it, Korea, Japan, China, a lot of other people, so they’ll have to get involved,” he said.

He described reopening the strait as “a simple military maneuver,” though he added it would require “a lot of help…you need ships, you need volume,” and noted that NATO had “so far haven’t had the courage” to act.

Trump also signaled expectations that US allies would play a larger role. “They should get involved,” he said when asked about countries such as Australia and South Korea, adding he was “very surprised” by their reluctance.

At the same time, he underscored alignment with Israel. “We want victory, both of us. And that’s what we’ve got,” he said.

On broader diplomacy, Trump said talks with Russia over Ukraine were continuing despite the conflict. “We’re talking…They take place almost every day,” he said.

He brushed aside concerns about economic fallout, including rising oil prices and market volatility, saying the military campaign was necessary. “We’re not giving a nuclear weapon to terrorist thugs, and we’re knocking the hell out of them,” he said, adding that he believed the operation was “weeks ahead of schedule.”

--IANS

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