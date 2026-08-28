Arjun Das thanks TN CM Vijay for 'Once More' title; says the weight the title carries is immense!

Chennai, Aug 28 (IANS) Thanking Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay once again for granting them the title of his film, actor Arjun Das, whose upcoming film 'Once More' will be hitting screens on Friday, has said that the weight the film's title carried was immense.

For the unaware, Vijay's film which released in 1997 was titled 'Once More'. The film featured legendary actor Sivaji Ganesan in the lead along with Vijay and Simran. The film was directed by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's father S A Chandrasekhar. Recently, the team of director Vignesh Srikanth's upcoming film, featuring Arjun Das and Aditi Shankar in the lead, got permission from its owners to use the title for their film.

Taking to his social media timelines to pen a note of gratitude just a few hours before his film was to hit screens, the actor said, "Once More, thank you S. A. Chandrasekhar and Vijay Sir for the title. The weight this title carries is immense, and I hope we as a team make you proud."

The actor also took time to thank the entire cast and crew of the film and explained to audiences why he had chosen to do this film.

"'Once More' is going to be all yours in a few hours. Two years ago, a friend/ director of mine, Surrya introduced me to Srikanth and we met for a narration. When the narration was done I told Srikanth that I would definitely like to be a part of his film. The reason being that it's a clean film. And when I say clean, I mean no violence, no foul language, no drinking, no smoking, no abusing women... nothing toxic. It just felt real. A very simple, cute, emotional, musical love story about heartbreak, moving on,hope and a lot of love."

He then thanked the producer of the film Yuvaraj. Arjun Das said, "Thank you to Yuvaraj brother & Million Dollar Studios for believing in this project. Also, a big big thank you to both of these absolutely wonderful women - Aditi & Sona, for being amazing and helping me play Raghu. If not for the both of you, I don't know if I would have been able to pull this one off."

Thanking his crew, he said, "A big thank you to Foxy for the killer visuals and to all the technicians who worked on this film. Hesham, my brother, thank you for agreeing to compose the music for Once More. You are the soul of this film. I can't wait for the audience to experience the magic you have created in this film."

Finally, to the audience, the actor said,"To the audience, thank you for all the love you have given Once More over the years. I look forward to hearing your feedback once you've watched the film. See you real soon! Lots of love, Arjun/Raghu."

--IANS

mkr/