Arjun Das: I know people who are truly, madly, deeply in love!

Chennai, Oct 3 (IANS) Arjun Das, who is one of the fastest rising stars in the south, has said that he thinks that love and marriage still work, even in this day and age and that he knows people who are "truly, madly and deeply in love!".

During an interaction with the media about his just released webseries #Love, Arjun Das's attention was drawn to the fact that women had become more independent now and that a part of society believed that marriages were for dependent people and not those looking to be independent. Under these circumstances, the actor was asked if he thought marriage and love still worked in this day and age.

Responding to the question, Arjun Das, who, at a personal level, has chosen to stay away from marriage until this point, said, "I personally think it does work. Like I said, it is something personal that I choose to stay away from. I have friends of mine. I know people who are truly madly deeply in love. They are having very happy marriages. I think a lot of people now, thanks to the new era of the visual world, are getting to meet a lot of others. They get to know them. Of course, it takes time to know whether they are comfortable with each other. I think it is still very much going on."

He went on to add,"Of course, women are getting independent. People want their space. But I think it has also reached a point where the understanding has grown between people. Where they respect each other's space. They also want to see the other person grow. And they want to embark on a journey together. I still think love, that is something that will always be timeless. I don't think that is going to change."

#Love, which has been directed by ace director Balaji Mohan, has been produced by Soundarya Rajinikanth, who is the show runner for the series. The six-episode series features actors Arjun Das and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead and is being streamed on the OTT platform Netflix.

Set against the vibrant world of rival dating apps FOUND and Find My Bae, #Love follows founders Tara and Matthew, who've built entire businesses matching everyone else... except for themselves.

Director Balaji Mohan, on an earlier occasion, had said, "When we made #Love, we wanted to tell a story that feels like it belongs to today. Romance has evolved, the way we meet people has changed, but the emotions at the heart of relationships remain incredibly familiar and timeless. What I love about this series is that it isn't only about two people falling for each other – friendship, family, ambition and finding yourself are equally important parts of their journeys."

--IANS

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