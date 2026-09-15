September 15, 2026 12:43 PM हिंदी

Apple launches Siri AI, iCloud+ bundle with TV, Arcade in India

Apple launches Siri AI, iCloud+ bundle with TV, Arcade in India

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) Apple on Tuesday announced that it launched latest software updates with a new Siri AI, enhanced Apple Intelligence features and expanded parental controls, while separately announcing that iCloud+ subscribers in India will get access to Apple TV and Apple Arcade at no additional cost.

The new software releases include iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, watchOS 27 and tvOS 27, the US-based tech firm said. Siri AI -- the next generation of Apple's voice assistant -- is being rolled out as a beta in English.

Apple said support for French, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese and Spanish will be added in October.

Apart from that, the company has also introduced new tools to help parents manage children's digital experiences such as age-based safeguards for child accounts, approval for new websites and contacts, enhanced Communication Safety features and a redesigned Screen Time experience.

Separately, Apple said iCloud+ subscribers in India will receive access to Apple TV and Apple Arcade as part of their subscription from this month, at no additional cost.

The iCloud+ subscription will start at Rs 75 per month for 50GB of storage. Users will also get access to Apple Music Select, a collection of ad-free music stations.

Apple TV offers access to the company's original films and series, while Apple Arcade provides access to more than 200 games without advertisements or in-app purchases.

The company said iCloud+ with Apple TV and Apple Arcade will roll out in more than 100 countries and regions through the end of September.

However, Apple TV and Apple Arcade will no longer be available as individual subscriptions directly through Apple in India. But existing subscribers to the services will continue to have access through their iCloud+ subscription, with their individual subscriptions cancelled.

Similarly, Apple One will no longer be available to new subscribers in India, while existing Apple One subscribers will continue to have access to their plans, according to the company.

--IANS

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