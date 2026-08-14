President Droupadi Murmu applauds sportspersons for contribution to nation-building

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday highlighted the contribution of sportspersons to India's nation-building process, saying every citizen who performs their duties contributes to the country's progress, as she addressed the nation on the eve of India's 80th Independence Day.

In her speech, President Murmu explicitly recognised the contribution of sportspersons together with that of students, teachers, scientists, engineers, doctors, farmers, workers, artisans, artists and professionals in various fields to India's development. The President stated that Independence Day should be used as an opportunity to think about the path India has followed since obtaining its freedom in 1947 and to reassert the responsibilities associated with it.

"On the eve of our Independence Day, I convey my warm greetings to all of you for this national festival. In a few hours from now, our country will witness the auspicious beginning of the 80th year since its independence. All Indians, living in the country and abroad, celebrate this festival with great joy. Our Tricolour is the symbol of our freedom. We unfurl it with immense pride," she said.

When referring to August 15, 1947, Murmu stated that independence had placed the responsibility for shaping the country's future in the hands of its people and emphasised that the true significance of freedom went beyond being freed from foreign rule.

"On August 15, 1947, Bharat Mata was liberated from the shackles of subjugation. Every citizen became an architect of the destiny of Independent India. The true meaning of freedom lies in ensuring that all citizens can utilise opportunities to fulfil their aspirations, and work towards the goal of making India the foremost nation in the world," she added.

President Murmu stated that India's progress was being driven by millions of citizens working in all different sectors, including sportspeople, whose efforts and achievements had contributed to the country's development and to national pride. She also praised the students and teachers, the scientists and engineers taking part in the development, the doctors and other healthcare professionals, the workers in all the sectors and the farmers, whom she called "our Annadata farmers".

The President stated that their dedication was still at the heart of the ongoing process of building the nation; she also acknowledged artisans and artists, intellectuals, employees in both the private and public sectors, elected representatives and members of the judiciary.

Murmu also expressed his admiration towards the members of India's security forces, praising those who are serving in the three Armed Forces, the Armed Police Forces and the police organisations for their dedication to protecting the country and ensuring security.

"Numerous citizens engaged in various other activities, and every citizen who faithfully discharges the Fundamental Duties enshrined in our Constitution is an active partners in our nation-building process. I wholeheartedly appreciate each one of them," she said.

President Murmu also paid tribute to members of India's security forces, praising personnel serving in the three Armed Forces, Armed Police Forces and police organisations for their commitment to protecting the country and maintaining security.

The President also recognised the Indians who live abroad and the officials who work at India's diplomatic missions worldwide, stating that their contributions still serve to enhance India's position and reputation on the international stage.

The fact that she spoke comes at a time when India is preparing to mark its 80th Independence Day; the President stressed that the nation's progress is the result of a collective effort involving people from all walks of life and occupations — including those who represent India in sport.

--IANS

hs/bsk/