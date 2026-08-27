Anushka Ranjan speaks up on her epiphany which hit her during pregnancy

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) Actress Anushka Ranjan, who recently welcomed twin baby girls with her husband, Aditya Seal, has spoken about the realisation that hit her during her pregnancy journey, and how it expanded her understanding on the human body.

Anushka recently appeared on actress Soha Ali Khan’s podcast, ‘All About Her’, and opened up about her personal IVF journey and her experience of becoming a mother, alongside Dr. Nandita Paletta, leading gynecologist, educator, innovator, and Medical Director and Founder of Bloom IVF Group.

During the conversation, Soha asked Anushka, “How has it been for you, just the whole pregnancy?”.

Responding to the same, Anushka shared, “I realised that it is my personal journey. So, I have a friend who just gave birth, Karishma Tanna. We were one month apart, and she was in London, then in Thailand, the day after in Dubai. Then she's going for dinner, then she's going for lunch, and I'm texting doctors saying, ‘Doc, can I do this? Should I avoid this?’ So I realised that through this journey, pregnancy is such a personal journey and you can't put two people's experiences side by side. I even started watching a lot of videos and stuff about different people's pregnancies and stuff like that”.

“But I feel like that's a very bad comparison to make because my journey is different, my lifestyle is different from my friend, my genes are different, but somehow hers was easier, somehow mine was more cautious”, she added.

Through candid reflections from Anushka Ranjan and insightful perspectives from Dr. Nandita Paletta, the latest episode of Soha Ali Khan’s All About Her explores the emotional, physical and deeply personal realities of IVF, fertility and motherhood.

The ‘All About Her’ podcast is available to stream on YouTube.

--IANS

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