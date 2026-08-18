August 18, 2026 5:29 PM हिंदी

Anoop Jalota reveals Pandit Jasraj used to fondly call him 'Jamairaj'

Anoop Jalota reveals Pandit Jasraj used to fondly call him 'Jamairaj'

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) On the 6th death anniversary of legendary vocalist Pandit Jasraj, singer and musician Anoop Jalota recalled some heartfelt memories of the music maestro during an exclusive conversation with IANS.

Anoop Jalota revealed that Pandit Jasraj used to fondly call him “Jamairaj” because his wife used to learn music from him.

He told IANS, "This is an opportunity to remember Panditji and to make our body and mind melodious. By remembering him, we are experiencing the sounds that resonate throughout our body."

"I have received a lot of love from him. He used to call me 'Jamairaj' (son-in-law) because my wife used to learn music from him. He had a very good relationship with my father. We have a family relationship. And I hope it will remain so", he went on to add.

Anoop Jalota further recalled how Pandit Jasraj was so impressed by one of his bhajans that he honoured him with a pearl necklace.

When asked to share a fond memory with the legend, the singer said, "I have a lot of memories. Once I was singing in Hyderabad, and he was sitting in front of me, crying. I was singing, and tears were coming out of his eyes. He really used to like my bhajan 'Kabhi kabhi bhagwan ko bhi bhakto se kam pade'. On the last line of the bhajan, he started crying and came to the stage. He was wearing a very beautiful pearl necklace. He took it off and put it on my neck. Today, I feel that this is the biggest blessing for me."

For those who do not know, Pandit Jasraj belonged to the Mewati gharana. During his glorious career spread over 75 years, he has left a massive legacy as both a performer and a teacher.

Earning global recognition, he was also honored with many prestigious awards.

--IANS

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