Anjali Arora says she landed Mata Sita role as she visits Hanuman temple every Tuesday: Maybe this is a blessing

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Actress Anjali Arora, who is set to portray Mata Sita in the upcoming mythological film Shri Ramayan Katha, said that she felt the role came to her as a blessing by Lord Ram and Hanuman.

The actress stated that she visits Hanuman temple every Tuesday and prays to receive what is rightfully meant for her.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Anjali recalled the moment when director Abhishek Singh approached her for the role and showed her an AI-generated version of her as Sita.

“When I was offered this role, when sir came to me, he showed me the AI version of my photo. So I laughed seeing that. I said, man, it's me? " So sir said, yes, it's you,” she recalled.

Anjali said she was initially surprised, “So I said, sir, do you really think I will do it? He said, yes, you will definitely do it. So then I took a little time, I thought that if I am getting this thing, and qmaybe this is a blessing,” she said.

The actress then connected the opportunity with her regular visits to a Hanuman temple and her prayers.

“Because I always go to the Hanuman temple every Tuesday. And I always pray that I will get what is my right. So maybe he has given me this role in the blessing,” she said.

Anjali said she has tried to approach the character with complete sincerity and has worked on understanding the qualities associated with Mata Sita.

“I have tried to fulfill it completely on my own. Every trait of Sita Ma, her patience, sacrifice, every religion,” she said.

“And when you see her in the cinema, you will be able to tell us how she is better. Every actor performs himself and gives his best. Now it is in the hands of the audience whether they accept it or not because they can like it or not. We as an actor, the character that has been given to us, whether we are doing justice to it or not, that is on us,” she added.

For the uninitiated, Shri Ramayan Katha is directed by Abhishek Singh and stars Dev Sharma as Shri Ram, Anjali Arora as Mata Sita and Rajniesh Duggall as Ravan. The cast also includes Sheel Verma as Lakshman and Nirbhay Wadhwa as Hanuman.

The film is scheduled to release theatrically across India on September 25, 2026.

–IANS

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