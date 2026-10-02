Anjali Arora calls out Hindus who troll others for being proud ‘Sanatani’, recalls her Muslim team members singing songs of Lord Ram

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) Actress Anjali Arora, who essayed the role of Maa Sita in the recently released movie Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha, spoke about the diverse team that came together to make the film and emphasised that devotion and humanity go beyond religious identities, while also calling out Hindus who belittle others for seeking pride in Sanatan Dharm.

The actor, in an exclusive conversation with IANS, recalled working with many Muslim members of the film's crew, including musicians and technicians, who contributed to a story centred on Lord Ram.

Addressing a question about people facing backlash for expressing their religious identity, Anjali said that genuine faith should also reflect in the way a person treats others.

The actress spoke about Hindus, who often do not seek pride in being a Hindu and troll, the ones who proudly call themselves the Sanatani.

“They are those people who believe in religion but do not believe in humanity. A person who believes in God will like every religion. I am a Hindu here, even if there is a Muslim sitting in front of me, I will look at him as if he is God for me, even if he is a Muslim.”

Speaking about her experience on the sets of Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha, Anjali recalled that many members of the crew were Muslims and still contributed to the film's devotional music.

“There were so many people on our set who were Muslims who were working. Our spot dada, light dada, music directors, they all are Muslims. So, they also sang the songs of Lord Ram. They also made music for Lord Ram's movie,” she said.

Anjali added that, for her, a person's religion should not determine their ability to contribute to a project or practise devotion.

“It does not matter whether you are a Hindu or a Muslim. You need to have that discipline inside you which our scriptures teach us,” she said.

For the uninitiated, Anjali essayed the role of Maa Sita opposite Dev Sharma, who portrayed Lord Ram, in Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha. The film also starred Sheel Verma as Lakshman, Nirbhay Wadhwa as Hanuman and Rajniesh Duggal as Ravan.

Directed by Abhishek Singh and produced by Prakash Mahobiya and Sanjay Bundela, the film released in Hindi and Chhattisgarhi on September 25, 2026.

-IANS

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